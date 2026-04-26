How to Sell a Business Without a Broker: New Course Helps Owners Keep More of Their Money

Orlando, FL, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizforsalebyowner.us has launched a new course designed to help business owners sell their companies without a broker and keep more of their money. The course provides a clear process, direct access to buyers, and the tools needed to complete a sale independently.

Hans Peter Jeschke Founder of bizforsalebyowner.us

The course is delivered through BusinessForSaleByOwner.us, a platform where owners can list businesses for sale directly. It is supported by one of the largest Facebook communities focused on buying and selling businesses, with more than 277,000 members.

Most small businesses are already sold by their owners without a broker. The challenge is not whether owners can do it, but how well they do it. Many sales happen without a clear process, without strong buyer exposure, and with inconsistent results.

“We are not asking owners to do something new,” said Hans Peter Jeschke, CEO of Idillo Inc. “They are already selling their businesses themselves. We show them how to do it better, reach more buyers, and keep more of their money.”

Platform, Buyers, and Execution

Most owners struggle with two things when selling a business: finding buyers and knowing what to do next.

This system solves both.

Owners can list their business on BusinessForSaleByOwner.us and post it in a Facebook community with more than 277,000 members focused on buying and selling businesses.

At the same time, the course provides a clear process to handle inquiries, negotiate offers, and move the deal to closing.

This combination of listing, built-in buyers, and step-by-step execution gives owners a practical way to sell without relying on a broker.

What Business Owners Learn

The course focuses on execution and gives owners a clear path to follow:

How to estimate the value of a business

How to prepare information buyers expect

How to create listings that generate interest

How to find and communicate with buyers

How to negotiate price and deal structure

How to handle due diligence and closing

Templates and checklists are included so owners can take action immediately.

Built for Owners Who Want Control

Selling a business is often one of the largest financial events in an owner’s life. Many owners lack access to buyers or a structured process. This course provides both.

By combining a listing platform, a large buyer audience, and structured training, the system gives owners a practical way to manage a sale independently.

Who This Is For

Business owners planning to sell

Owners who want to avoid commission fees

Entrepreneurs exploring exit options

Sellers who want direct access to buyers

Availability

The course is available now through SellBusinessFaster.com and delivered through BusinessForSaleByOwner.us

About SellBusinessFaster

SellBusinessFaster.com is a brand focused on helping business owners sell their companies without relying on brokers. It combines training, listing tools, and access to a large buyer audience.

bizforsalebyowner.us Logo

About Idillo Inc dBa bizforsalebyowner.us

Idillo Inc. operates BusinessForSaleByOwner.us — a marketplace for buying and selling businesses directly between owners and buyers, with no broker commissions. BusinessForSaleByOwner.us grew out of a Facebook community of 270,000+ business buyers and sellers. The group created real connections, but Facebook isn't built for structured search, filtering, or browsing serious opportunities. This platform was built to make discovery easier: better organization, clearer listings, and a marketplace format that supports real due diligence. Our approach Small business deals happen both with and without brokers. We're designed to support direct owner listings while remaining open to broker-represented businesses — with full transparency for buyers. Direct communication. Buyers and sellers connect quickly without unnecessary delays. Owner-first listings. Owners present their opportunity clearly to qualified buyers. Built-in privacy. NDA-gated contact protects sellers before any details are shared. No commission. Sellers keep 100% of their sale price. The company Idillo Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. BusinessForSaleByOwner.us is our operating brand.

Press Inquiries

Hans Peter Jeschke

hp [at] bfsbo.us

https://businessforsalebyowner.us/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sk1ts3PFAbY