New Crypto Pepeto DeFi Exchange Update While Dogecoin Nears $0.10 Breakout and Shiba Inu Whales Stack 82 Billion Tokens

Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto shipped a complete DeFi exchange layer during its presale, a first for any new crypto meme coin before listing day, and the traction behind it keeps growing. Serious wallets keep loading tokens at ground-level pricing while the distance between presale entry and the expected Binance debut stays wide, and every round closes faster than the last.

Pepeto is a meme coin, and across the wider market, legendary meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are seeing big whales moves, whale wallets are rotating, but are they quitting meme coins or just repositioning in better opportunities? This article answers the question, and get deeper into Pepeto project to understand the substance behind the attention and capital it is attracting this fast.

What Pepeto's DeFi Tools Solve and Why the Presale Numbers Keep Climbing

The 2026 cycle hit different because capital got sharper. Hype still moves prices, but products that hold demand past listing day matter more. Pepeto answers the three biggest pain points that bleed crypto traders dry, and not a single new crypto competitor this year has delivered all of them.

Bridging between chains runs $15 to $50 on most platforms, but Pepeto's bridge moves tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost. Every swap on Uniswap or PancakeSwap costs 0.3% or more, but PepetoSwap charges nothing. Exploits drain billions annually, and Pepeto's AI engine reviews every contract before a trade clears and assigns a risk score before capital is exposed.

Here is the number that tells the story. $9,540,000 raised at Fear Index 23. Not during euphoria, during extreme fear. What new crypto draws that weight when everyone else sits on the sideline? Dogecoin lives and dies by one man's next post. Shiba Inu moves on hype alone. Pepeto generates demand every time a trader uses the platform. The builder behind the original Pepe who scaled that token past $7 billion runs this team, and no meme coin has shipped this level of products before exchange day.

How Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Made Millionaires and Why New Crypto Pepeto Follows the Same Path

Every bull cycle mints new millionaires, and the path almost always runs through one token that arrived before the crowd showed up. Dogecoin showed that clearer than anything in crypto history when DOGE ran from under a penny to $0.73 on Musk's backing, turning modest bets into generational returns. Glauber Contessoto loaded his savings into DOGE at four cents and saw it clear $3 million in weeks according to The Motley Fool.

Shiba Inu ran the same playbook. Rob, who managed a warehouse floor, placed $8,000 into SHIB in early 2021. Months later his stack crossed $1.5 million, he took $500,000 and walked away from his job according to Fortune. A coworker who watched it unfold and held out for a lower price never found one. Once Shiba Inu reached Binance, the entry everyone wanted had already moved. Pepeto is drawing that same early belief now, with wallets entering at a pace that mirrors what Dogecoin and Shiba Inu saw just before their exchange debuts rewrote the chart.

But here is the cold truth about the legacy names. Dogecoin sits at $0.098 with on-chain addresses climbing 28% but price trapped under $0.1028 per CoinMarketCap. MEXC launching zero-fee pairs shows real demand, but X Money shipped fiat-only with no Dogecoin payment. Dogecoin still hangs on one person's next decision, and a $1 target needs $140 billion in cap that zero utility cannot hold. Shiba Inu peaked at $41 billion then fell 93% to $0.0000062 today. Pepeto brings the same cultural momentum both coins had at their peak, but backs it with exchange tools that keep buy pressure alive long after launch hype fades.

So what really keeps a new crypto meme coin's price from collapsing once the excitement cools? Pepeto answered that question before it even listed.

Conclusion

The meme coin cycle is heating up again, and anyone who watched the last one from outside remembers what that cost. Contessoto entered Dogecoin at four cents and built millions. Everyone who hesitated never got a second shot, because that four-cent entry was gone within days. How many times does this setup need to repeat before it clicks?

Looking deeply at Pepeto, this new crypto looks like the rare do-over the market almost never gives, and the presale is still open. Every wallet inside holds the kind of position that turned pennies of Dogecoin into fortunes and a few thousand of Shiba Inu into a fresh start. Once the Binance listing lands, the price steps up from presale cost, and every buyer who entered now locks the lowest price this token will show. But rounds close quicker than any stage before, and the door to enter at this level narrows each day.

Visit Pepeto Now for Early Presale Access Before the Binance Listing

FAQs

How does the April meme coin rally affect Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders going forward?

The meme coin sector gained 20% in April but Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain 87% and 93% below their all-time highs. Past rallies show new projects with working products capture the largest share of fresh capital.

What makes Pepeto a stronger new crypto pick than other 2026 presales?

Pepeto ships a zero-fee DEX, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner all verified by SolidProof before listing. The presale raised $9.54 million at $0.0000001866 with 178% APY staking live for holders.



