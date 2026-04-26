Crypto News: AlphaPepe Presale Crosses $960,000 Raised as Bitcoin Price Prediction Aims at $200,000

MONACO CITY, Monaco, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $960,000 raised as Stage 14 stays live at $0.01586, pushing the presale deeper into its next price window ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange debut. The move comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines swing back toward the $200,000 bull case, with traders watching ETF demand, corporate accumulation, and broader macro support for the next leg higher.





Bitcoin remains crypto’s strongest institutional narrative, but its upside still depends on large-scale capital continuing to flow in over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is still open, the next price reset is approaching, and buyers are positioning before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Crosses $960,000 Raised While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s move through $960,000 gives the presale another major milestone before launch. Stage 14 is live at $0.01586, more than 8,000 holders are already positioned, and the project is now closing in on the $1 million line before the Q2 2026 exchange debut. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale starts moving from early story into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to public trading. Crossing $960,000 is not just another update. It is another sign that the current price window is narrowing.

Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. Tom Lee has kept the $200,000 to $250,000 Bitcoin bull case in play for 2026, while Bernstein has maintained its $150,000 year-end target and also pointed to a $200,000 cycle peak scenario. That keeps the six-figure Bitcoin narrative alive, but it also shows the difference between large-cap upside and early presale math. Bitcoin can still move hard, but it needs institutional demand to keep building over quarters, not weeks.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering Stage 14 as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage launches still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is not just built for meme coin launches. It is a broader AI-powered swap and pre-trade intelligence layer for crypto traders, using contract screening, whale tracking, and risk signals before users enter a position. The point is simple: AlphaPepe is not only selling a meme narrative. It is putting a live AI DEX demo in front of buyers before exchange trading begins.

The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit score adds the contract-confidence layer. The audit analysed every line of contract code, giving AlphaPepe a cleaner security story before public trading. In a market where weak contracts, fake utility, and delayed roadmaps still drain retail liquidity, AlphaPepe is stacking presale momentum, live demo traction, holder growth, audit strength, and exchange timing in the same window.

That is the real contrast with Bitcoin. BTC may still have a path toward $200,000 if ETF inflows, corporate treasury buying, and macro conditions continue lining up. But Bitcoin is already a widely discovered asset. AlphaPepe is still earlier, still before listing, and still before the market decides what the token is worth.

Conclusion

Bitcoin may still make a serious run if institutional demand keeps strengthening and the broader market stays supportive. But BTC is already a mature asset. Its upside depends on billions in new liquidity entering the market and holding long enough to push price materially higher. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why the $960,000 milestone matters. AlphaPepe has crossed $960,000 raised, passed 8,000 holders, pushed AlphaSwap beyond 1,000 demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit while Stage 14 stays live at $0.01586. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional bull-case trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 14 is live now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2026?

Bitcoin price prediction targets for 2026 remain bullish, with Tom Lee keeping the $200,000 to $250,000 bull case in play and Bernstein maintaining a $150,000 year-end target while also pointing to a possible $200,000 cycle peak.

What is the AlphaPepe presale status?

AlphaPepe has crossed $960,000 raised with 8,000+ holders. Stage 14 is live at $0.01586, the AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 users, and the Q2 2026 exchange debut is approaching.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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