Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Final Stage Hours AnnouncementWhile BNB Price Prediction Eyes $1,100 After Chain Becomes Top Network for AI Agents

Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's newest presale round is closing in a few hours, pushing total capital above $9,550,000, and the crypto news linking this project to BNB runs on pure logic. Both work as exchange tokens at the center of their platforms, and coverage of each keeps stacking. Every BNB holder who watched a $0.10 entry turn into generational wealth because platform demand kept lifting the price can see Pepeto running the same playbook with a former Binance builder at the helm.

This article covers the BNB price prediction outlook and what the $1,100 target requires, then shows why the same type of buyers who built wealth on the BNB ICO are filling Pepeto before the listing because identical ground-floor math is forming again.

Exchange Tokens: Why the BNB Price Prediction Keeps Strengthening While Pepeto Presale Demand Grows

The BNB price prediction for 2026 stretches to $1,100 on the top end per InvestingHaven, and every new data point makes the case harder to dismiss. BNB Chain completed its 35th quarterly burn on April 15, removing 1.57 million tokens worth $1.02 billion and cutting supply to 134.79 million per BNB Chain. The network now hosts over 150,000 AI agent deployments after a 43,750% jump since January, making it the leading chain for autonomous agents. And Grayscale filed for a spot BNB ETF earlier this year, a move that dominated crypto news and would give institutional money a regulated path into the token for the first time.

BNB sits at $636 after defending the $580 floor through every sell-off since February. The biggest wallets held that level hard, but every push toward $670 meets fresh sellers. That squeeze signals a sharp move ahead. InvestingHaven places the BNB price prediction range at $590 to $900 with peaks above $1,100 during strong runs, but reaching it means clearing $670, taking back $740, pushing past $900, and every level is packed with sellers. Even in the best case, the trip from $636 to $1,100 offers 1.7x on an $85 billion asset, and that is the cold math behind the BNB price prediction this cycle.

That is why BNB buyers from the 2017 ICO are not sitting on their hands tracking charts. They already know the lesson: real exchange-token wealth was always locked in before day-one trading opened, not from riding a top-five coin through months of sideways grind.

Pepeto Exchange Tools and Presale Growth Behind the Crypto News Cycle

Pepeto holds the upside that BNB at its current $85 billion cap simply cannot match. Analysts project triple-digit multiples from the Binance listing alone, and the setup is clear: a live exchange token still at presale cost, created by the builder who grew the original Pepe past $11 billion and a former Binance executive who designed trading infrastructure from the ground up.

PepetoSwap lets traders move any token across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost, bridge assets between all three chains in seconds, and an AI layer scores every contract for risk before it touches a wallet. Each of those actions feeds direct demand into the token because Pepeto fuels every trade the platform processes. That demand loop is what carried BNB from fractions of a cent to a top-tier coin, but Pepeto ships across three chains at once into a market far larger than what existed during the Binance ICO.

Pepeto takes the exchange token model further. It stacks meme culture on top of a live trading platform, a combination that crypto news coverage has not tracked at presale stage before. Viral energy alone carried meme coins past billion-dollar caps with zero products built, and BNB rose over 9,000x on platform use alone without any meme community driving attention.

Pepeto fuses both engines into a single token, and platform-driven demand meeting meme coin reach at this scale has no match in crypto history.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction makes one thing obvious: sitting on a large cap and waiting for life-changing gains is not the path in 2026.

Every early BNB buyer who got in at $0.10 and saw a small bet grow into millions shares the same regret: they wish they had gone bigger while the door stood open. That window reshaped how they see money, and once it closed no second chance appeared. What separates Pepeto is that large capital is proving the thesis live. The heaviest wallets always position first because they read setups smaller buyers miss, and right now those wallets stack Pepeto at a pace no other 2026 presale has matched. Tracking where the biggest money lands has always been the sharpest play in crypto news, and the data inside this raise points to wider upside than the BNB price prediction offers on its own.

Each round shuts faster than the last, and every sellout lifts the price for the next stage, which means today's entry is the cheapest this token will ever trade at.

Visit Pepeto While Before The Sell Out Of Current Stage

FAQs

Can the 2026 meme coin rally push BNB price past its all-time high?

BNB needs to break $670, $740, and $900 resistance before retesting its $1,375 high from October 2025. The 35th burn removed $1.02 billion in tokens and 150,000 AI agents now operate on the chain.

What makes Pepeto a better entry than other exchange token presales right now?

Pepeto mirrors the BNB exchange model at presale pricing with a zero-fee DEX, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner verified by SolidProof. The raise hit $9.55 million at $0.0000001866 with 178% APY staking live for holders.



