GWM CEO Mu Feng Delivering chagrin of Chinese Auto Brands to the World at Auto China 2026

Beijing, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Beijing International Auto Show) – Mu Feng, CEO of GWM, delivered a keynote speech “GWM ONE: Honoring Commitment & Integrity – Forging a New Path for Global Automotive Transformation,” in which he elaborated on GWM’s deep understanding of the global automotive industry and its strategic practices worldwide.





Key excerpts are as follows:

GWM ONE: Returning to the Essence

Being here at Auto China 2026 again, I truly feel the pulse of our industry – a dizzying array of new technologies, new concepts emerging, and intense competition among technology roadmaps. I believe there’s only one answer: return to the essence. At GWM, we call this “GWM ONE.”

In last Friday’s live stream, Chairman Jack Wey said: “GWM ONE means sifting the true from the false, returning to the essence. It is the first principle that we Chinese automotive professionals must hold firm to.” GWM ONE is not just sentiment – it is the value philosophy of the automotive industry in this new era.

The theme of our press conference today is “Commitment & Integrity.” GWM ONE’s value philosophy is precisely the spirit of Commitment & Integrity. It requires us to: internally, honor our commitment with our founding aspirations; externally, deliver on our promises to customers and partners. Why focus on Commitment & Integrity? Because traffic fades, trends shift, but the trust embodied by Commitment & Integrity is the most solid foundation of the business world.

“Returning” is our guide, embodied in three returns: returning to the essence of the industry, returning to the real needs of customers, and returning to our original aspirations as entrepreneurs and engineers. “One” is our source of value, reflected in four fundamentals: everything rooted in user value, in technological truth, in our cultural foundation, and in long-term development. The core of GWM ONE is: long-term vision, seek truth and stay pragmatic, honoring commitments.

GWM ONE Platform: Movable Type Printing for the Auto Industry

GWM ONE is also a technology platform – the “movable type printing” of the auto industry. If GWM ONE is the ‘Tao’, then the ‘method’ and ‘tool’ that turn it into reality are the world’s first and only all-powertrain-compatible technology platform – the GWM ONE Platform.Its inspiration comes from movable type printing.

With “modular hardware, labeling software, and native AI” as its core, we break a vehicle into over 300 standardized hardware units – our “movable types.” We define over 2,000 software service labels – our “typesetting rules.” Combined with native AI, we have achieved “removable, combinable, growable” movable-type carmaking, enabling “one vehicle with multiple powertrains, multiple body styles, and multiple categories.”

Powertrain Innovation: The Hi4 Family

On the powertrain front, GWM ONE Platform is the world’s first and only technology powerhouse that natively supports five powertrain types – ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV.

Globally unique intelligent hybrid 4WD – the Hi4 family. Some may ask: why no range extender? Because our Hi4 already covers that mode – that’s why we confidently say we’ll never build a range extender.

This year we launched the new-generation Super Hi4, with 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds, over 400 km electric range, and 200 km in 5 minutes of charging – a true all-round warrior.

Hi4-Z is for the city commuter with weekend getaways. It offers 200+ km electric range – one charge per week for daily use – and 4-second acceleration. One vehicle, two lives – no compromises.

Hi4-T is built for off-road. It features a high-power engine with a 9HAT and a non-decoupled 4WD architecture – redefining new energy hardcore off-road vehicles.

And there’s an even more mysterious Hi4 – a new performance peak for Chinese cars. Built for drivers, built for the track. Hear that V8 roar? It will be unveiled at this show – stay tuned.

We are also expanding Hi4’s boundaries by deeply integrating diesel engines with electric motors – a remarkable alchemy that brings quieter, more efficient, more reliable experiences. The diesel hybrid display is right here.

Intelligent Technology: Free Movement, Natural Interaction, Self-Evolution

GWM ONE Platform gives vehicles three core capabilities: free movement (adaptive driving, auto pick-up, auto park), natural interaction (an intelligent companion that knows you), and self-evolution (the more you drive, the better it knows you).

Win-Win for Company and Customer

With over 95% parts commonality, developing 4 new models costs roughly what it used to take to develop 1.8 models. Customers get more choices, smarter experiences, and lower running costs. We want you to say, “This car was worth every penny.”

Practicing GWM ONE in China

Rooted in user value: A fish transporter in Guangxi bought a GWM Wingle 5 pickup. For nine years – nearly one million kilometers – the engine, transmission and chassis had no major problems. His wife joked, “This pickup has spent more time with him than I have.” And he said the viral words: “This pickup is more important than my wife.” That reliability is our silent delivery of the quality commitment.

On April 9, we held our 1,000th weekly quality review meeting. For 21 years, Mr. Wey has led the review every Thursday at 7:30 a.m., rain or shine. He says quality is not just his own persistence – everyone must be persistent.

Rooted in technological truth: Why support five powertrains? Because global user needs vary greatly. Technology’s primary virtue is to give freedom. We propose a “pan-ICE strategy” – turning “deciding for customers” into “letting customers choose for themselves.”

The confidence behind GWM ONE Platform comes from our deep-rooted “forest ecosystem” – we design and build over 150 core components in-house, giving us full control.

Rooted in cultural foundation: Whether it is GWM ONE inspired by movable type printing, or Hi4 inspired by Dujiangyan, both are fruits of ancient Chinese wisdom. We creatively apply the form and spirit of Chinese culture to our vehicles.

Rooted in long-term development – Three “Nevers”: We will never participate in price wars that sacrifice safety and long-term quality. We will never use exaggerated or vague marketing to undermine trust in “Intelligent Manufacturing in China.” We will never pass operational pressure to upstream or downstream the industrial chain to our suppliers and dealers. These three “Nevers” are our commitments to a healthy industry ecosystem.





Practicing GWM ONE Globally

In local, for local:

Brazil: World’s first ethanol flex-fuel plug-in hybrid – our engine runs on local fuel. Launches tomorrow.

World’s first ethanol flex-fuel plug-in hybrid – our engine runs on local fuel. Launches tomorrow. Thailand: Over 300 days a year above 30°C, high humidity. Engineers collected local car wash soaps, analyzed pH and chloride, adjusted coatings – the car body can take a “local bath” without rusting.

Over 300 days a year above 30°C, high humidity. Engineers collected local car wash soaps, analyzed pH and chloride, adjusted coatings – the car body can take a “local bath” without rusting. Australia: Sharp turns, aggressive driving. We tested in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and brought in tuning master Rob Trubiani. He ran countless laps on outback and gravel roads – our chassis adapts to the local road. We do more than “In Local for Local” – we also do “from local to global.”

Empowering global partners: With GWM ONE Platform, we can quickly “assemble” models for different markets. Over 95% parts commonality brings stable quality, lower costs, faster parts supply. Only when partners succeed can our global business have a solid foundation.

Rooting deeply in every market: In Thailand, local parts procurement exceeds 50%, word-of-mouth keeps rising. In Brazil, ranked second in aftersales service in 2025 and received “Great Place to Work” certification. In Germany, we have set up a technology center and are accelerating the construction of our European R&D center, moving resources closer to Europe. Our long-term vision is to become a mainstream brand in Europe, building a complete business ecosystem – not just selling cars, but local R&D, production, sales and service, partnering with excellent local dealers.

Harmony in diversity: In Australia we partnered with top surfing events; in Mexico we supported the LMB Baseball All-Star Game.

Dakar Rally: In 2027, the Tank 700 hybrid race car will compete in the Dakar Rally T2 category – making GWM the world’s first automaker to contest Dakar with a production-based hybrid race car.

Customer love: In the UAE, a customer “collects” GWM vehicles – he owns an H9, bought another for his wife, and plans to buy two more to get every color. In Malaysia, a group of owners drove a Tank 300 across four Southeast Asian countries, setting a Guinness World Record. They said, “Tank doesn’t just conquer mountains – it conquers what people thought was impossible.”





Conclusion: A Path of Commitment

The path of GWM ONE is a path of fulfilling commitments: returning to essence – commitment to industry fundamentals; rejecting vicious involution – commitment to industry health; rooting globally – commitment to local societies; winning with partners and customers – commitment to business ethics. This path is “slow” because it rejects shortcuts, but it is “solid” because every step is built on trust. Only by returning to essence with GWM ONE, and building trust with commitment, can we drive the global auto industry toward a healthier, more sustainable, more promising future. GWM is ready to be a determined practitioner on this path.