Over a Thousand Run London’s Reverse Marathon at Midnight Before Race Day





LONDON, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runners took over the streets of London at midnight last night for the annual Reverse Marathon, an unofficial overnight 26.2 mile run the night before the official Marathon begins.

Participants arrived at Trafalgar Square as earlier as 6pm to soak up the energy, with PUMA supplying the first 100 people to arrive at its PROJECT 3 Van with a free shoe swap, switching up their existing footwear for a new pair of the recently Deviate NITRO™ Elite 4 – stealing the streets in style.

A world-record number of ballot entries for the 2026 race meant many missed out on a place. The Midnight Marathon gave the opportunity for everyone to take on the course. The event was attended by over a thousand of London’s running community and offered a totally unique perspective on the regular route.

Throughout the run, PUMA not only ensured runners were fuelled but also that spirits were high with accompanying music, free t-shirts, and celebrations throughout the night.

In the early hours, the first finishers crossed the finish line, with PUMA gifting the first male and female with a year’s supply of PUMA Running footwear and apparel to mark their achievement.

After finishing the Reverse Marathon one runner said: “What an amazing experience. This is such a cool, unique way to experience the Marathon route. The energy in London over marathon weekend is unmatched and I’m so excited to soak up the positive vibes in the city.”

Later today, PUMA will be keeping energy levels high at The NITRO™ Lab by fueling marathon finishers with free post-race pizza and beer for any runner over the age of 18 that has a finisher’s medal (terms and conditions apply). There will also be a live tattoo artist offering free flash tattoos, truly making this a race to remember.

In addition to The NITRO™ Lab, PUMA will also be bringing the energy to the PUMA London Flagship, providing finishers with free medal engraving throughout Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

Reverse Marathon Imagery: FASTCat Link

Notes for editors

The NITRO™ Lab: The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH

Opening Times

Sunday 26th April (13:00 – 15:00)

PUMA London Flagship: 376-384 Oxford St, London W1U 1EF

Opening Times

Sunday 26th April (10:00 – 19:00)

Media Contact:

Stefan Popovic

Lead PR

stefan.popovic@puma.com

Sarah Fuller

Junior PR Manager

Sarah.fuller@puma.com

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

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