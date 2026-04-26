OMODA&JAECOO UK Registered 17,951 Cars in March – A Record-Breaking Start to Spring 2026

LONDON, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMODA&JAECOO UK has delivered a record-breaking start to the ‘76’ number plate change, registering 17,951 vehicles in March, marking a major milestone in the brand house’s rapid UK growth trajectory.

The performance comes less than two years after the group’s UK launch and underlines the accelerating consumer demand across both the OMODA and JAECOO brands.





OMODA&JAECOO UK has entered the ‘76’ numberplate registration change with a record-breaking start

In March, it registered 17,951 cars*, an incredible achievement for a brand house that is less than 2 years old

OMODA, which entered the UK market in August 2024, registered 5,917 cars in March*, making its market share 1.55%*

JAECOO, which entered the UK market in January 2025, registered 12,034 cars in March*, making its market share 3.16%*

JAECOO also set another record, confirming that its JAECOO 7 was the best-selling new car in March, making it the top-selling UK passenger car year-to-date in 2026 as well*

With 124 UK-wide retailers and a six-model-strong line-up, the brand house has quickly established a strong presence in the UK

This takes OMODA&JAECOO UK to over 80,000 cars sold in the UK in 19 months

OMODA offers the OMODA 5 (SHS-H, ICE, EV), OMODA 7 (SHS-P, ICE) and flagship OMODA 9 (SHS-P)

JAECOO’s line-up includes the JAECOO 5 (ICE, EV), popular JAECOO 7 (SHS-P, SHS-H, ICE, AWD/FWD) – shortlisted for New Car of the Year – and the all-new JAECOO 8 SHS-P (AWD, six- and seven-seat configuration)

OMODA, which entered the UK market in August 2024, continued its strong upward momentum in March with 5,917 registrations*, achieving a market share of 1.55%. JAECOO, which launched in January 2025, also delivered a standout month with 12,034 registrations, representing a market share of 3.16%*.

A further highlight came from JAECOO, where the JAECOO 7 was confirmed as the UK’s best-selling new car in March*, while also becoming the top-selling UK passenger car year-to-date in 2026*. The JAECOO 7 recorded car sales of 10,064* for the brand, making it 41,952* JAECOO 7s sold since JAECOO first went on sale [February 2025].

Collectively, the results take OMODA&JAECOO UK to more than 80,000 total vehicle sales in just 19 months, supported by a rapidly expanding 124-strong UK retailer network alongside a six-model product line-up spanning ICE and new energy vehicles (NEV) of proprietary hybrid and electric powertrains from parent company Chery International.

Commenting on the results, Gary Lan, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “This is a defining moment for OMODA&JAECOO in the UK. Delivering a record-breaking March and entering the ‘76’ plate change with this level of momentum is a clear signal of the strength of our products, the performance of our UK retail network, and the accelerating trust customers are placing in our brands.

“In less than two years, we have moved from market entry to meaningful scale in one of the most sophisticated automotive landscapes. This performance underlines not only the strong demand we are seeing today, but also the robustness and scalability of our long-term strategy, as we continue to expand the OMODA and JAECOO footprint across the UK.”

The OMODA range includes the OMODA 5 (SHS-H, ICE, EV), OMODA 7 (SHS-P, ICE) and flagship OMODA 9 (SHS-P). The JAECOO line-up features the JAECOO 5 (ICE, EV), the JAECOO 7 (SHS-P, SHS-H, ICE, AWD/FWD) and the newly launched JAECOO 8 SHS-P, available in six- and seven-seat configurations with AWD capability.

Further expansion of both brands’ UK retail footprint and model portfolio is expected to continue throughout 2026.

Meanwhile, as its global sales volume continues to expand, OMODA&JAECOO’s cumulative sales are rapidly approaching the one-million milestone, with the one-million sales target now within reach. This strong performance in the UK market serves as a critical pillar for the brand’s entry into the global “million-unit club,” further solidifying its leading position as one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands.

Furthermore, leveraging the global synergies delivered by the IBS Chery International Business Summit and the continuous empowerment from cutting-edge technologies such as AiMOGA and Mronine, OMODA&JAECOO is accelerating the development of a new, future-ready global development landscape.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f72faa-2692-4745-a652-7de7caf23e5c