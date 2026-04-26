JAECOO 7 Becomes the UK’s Best-Selling Car in 2026 after Hitting Number One Spot in March

LONDON, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JAECOO 7 has been confirmed as the UK’s best-selling new car in March 2026*, according to the latest figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)*. The milestone marks the first time the JAECOO 7 has secured the number one position, having consistently ranked among the UK’s top ten best-selling new cars sold, since September 2025.

With 10,064 JAECOO 7s registered in March alone and 15,703 JAECOO 7s sold year-to-date, the model now also stands as the UK’s most popular new car of 2026. The JAECOO 7 significantly outperformed its closest competitor during the month of March, too, recording sales 70% higher than the second-placed vehicle.





JAECOO UK can confirm the JAECOO 7 was the most popular new car sold in March*

The model is also the UK’s most popular new car sold so far in 2026*, with 15,703 finding new owners since 1 January 2026

JAECOO recorded 10,064 sales on the JAECOO 7 alone, and 12,034 total brand sales in March*

The JAECOO 7 has been consistently in the top ten of car sales since September, but this is the first time at number one

Strong performance sees the JAECOO 7 outperform its nearest model rival by 70% in March*

The JAECOO 7 was sold in a 55% retail split and 85% of all sales were SHS-P. This led to the JAECOO 7 recording 2.66% market share alone in March*

Customers can choose front- or all-wheel-drive TGDi 1.6-litre petrol, or the range-topping rapid-charging plug-in Super Hybrid System (SHS-P), offering up to 745 miles of range, including 56 miles of EV-only

Prices range from £29,105** to £35,175** OTR, and come with a 7-year warranty through JAECOO’s 122-strong UK retailer network

The JAECOO 7 is also now available as a pure hybrid (SHS-H) and Black Luxury Edition as a SHS-P, with deliveries starting in May



The success of the JAECOO 7 has been driven by strong consumer demand across both private and fleet channels, with JAECOO confirming a 55% retail mix, highlighting its broad appeal among UK buyers and in particular through its 124-strong national dealer network. Notably, the range-topping, plug-in hybrid variant – equipped with JAECOO’s advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS-P) – accounted for 85% of all JAECOO 7 sales in March. This contributed to the model achieving a 2.66%* share of the total UK car market in March, too.

Commenting on the achievement, Gary Lan, CEO of JAECOO UK, said:

“Securing the number one position in the UK – both for March and year-to-date – is a landmark moment for JAECOO. The JAECOO 7 has resonated strongly with British customers thanks to its combination of advanced technology, standout design and real-world usability, particularly with our Super Hybrid System.

“This result reflects not only the strength of the product, but also the commitment of our growing UK retail network and the confidence customers are placing in our brand. While we are relatively new to the market, our global Chery Group manufacturing base and extensive experience in vehicle exports have enabled us to adapt quickly to UK market needs and grow sustainably here [in the UK].”

Available with a choice of front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, the JAECOO 7 line-up includes a 1.6-litre TGDi petrol powertrain alongside its headline SHS-P plug-in hybrid system. The latter delivers a combined driving range of up to 745 miles, including up to 56 miles of pure electric driving, and supports rapid charging capability.

The JAECOO 7 is priced from £29,105 OTR**, rising to £35,175 OTR** for the SHS-P, and is supported by a comprehensive seven-year warranty. Customers can access the model through JAECOO UK’s rapidly expanding 124-strong retailer network.

Looking ahead, the brand is continuing to expand its offering in response to customer demand. The JAECOO 7 range will be enhanced with the introduction of a pure hybrid (SHS-H) variant, alongside a new Black Luxury Edition of the SHS-P, with deliveries of these models to start in May.

In addition, the eagerly-anticipated flagship JAECOO 8 – available in both Executive six-seat and Luxury seven-seat configurations – will arrive in the UK in May, further strengthening the brand’s presence in the growing SUV segment, with pricing starting from £45,500 OTR**. It is available exclusively as an all-wheel-drive SHS-P, offering fast- and self-charging capability, more than 700 miles of total range, including up to 83 miles of EV-only driving.

As a core strategic model for the brand, the JAECOO 7 continues to leverage economies of scale, not only consolidating its leading position in the UK market but also laying a solid foundation for OMODA&JAECOO to hit its global million-unit sales target. With the sustained sales momentum of this blockbuster model, the brand is speeding up its advance into the “million-unit club.” At the same time, building on the global synergies from the IBS Chery International Business Summit and the continuous empowerment from robotics and smart ecosystem technologies such as AiMOGA and Mornine, OMODA&JAECOO is accelerating the construction of a future-ready global technology brand system.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

** All prices quoted are correct at the time of writing, April 2026

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11971e32-f327-40a9-b748-05252862ddb8