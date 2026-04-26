JAECOO 5 SHS-H: One Car, Two Vibes, Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors

WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery International Business Summit (IBS), the "9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon" HEV endurance test featuring the JAECOO 5 SHS-H was conducted simultaneously in April. Over approximately 625 km of real-world, all-scenario driving conditions, the model completed an extreme validation, fully demonstrating stable hybrid performance and outstanding overall efficiency.

When the efficiency of urban commuting meets the freedom of outdoor exploration, and when the warmth of companionship meets the thrill of light off-road adventure, the expectations of a new generation of users for their vehicles have long surpassed mere transportation. The JAECOO 5 SHS-H precisely targets joy-driven new elites who value self-expression, dare to act on their ambitions, love their pets, and embrace the outdoors. With "Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors" as its core philosophy, it delivers the "Dynamic Vibes" and "Gentle Vibes" of "One Car, Two Vibes", integrating class-leading hybrid power, an exceptionally smooth EV-like driving experience, and the best-in-class pet-friendly travel ecosystem into one seamless package. It creates the true "Pet-Friendly Outdoor Hybrid SUV", ensuring every outdoor journey delivers both exhilarating driving pleasure and heartwarming companionship.





Drive Moment: Go wild in the great outdoors and explore freely with peace of mind

The true confidence of outdoor travel stems from the perfect balance of powerful performance and low burden. With class-leading hybrid capabilities, the JAECOO 5 SHS-H unlocks the freedom to go explore without limits. Equipped with the SHS Super Hybrid System and a 1.5T hybrid-specific engine—boasting a class-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%—it combines with a high-efficiency electric motor to deliver a total system output of 165 kW, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. With a top speed of 175 km/h, it handles everything from city starts to off-road climbs with ease.





Its exceptional energy efficiency and range further eliminate range anxiety for outdoor adventures. With a class-leading combined range of 980 km, it balances powerful performance with low energy consumption, allowing for long-distance outdoor adventures and daily city commuting without frequent recharging—truly delivering freedom with minimal burden. Additionally, equipped with class-leading panoramic off-road technology, the 540° panoramic camera provides a clear view of the road, while 450mm wading capability effortlessly handles complex water crossings. The standard independent suspension ensures confident handling on challenging terrain. From urban outskirts to mountain trails, it navigates all driving scenarios with ease, empowering users to confidently explore every outdoor destination they desire.

Comfort Moment: Pack your passion with the best ride for the wild

Outdoor passion goes beyond scenery, and it demands space for tents, camping gear, photography equipment, and more. With its class-leading spacious interior, the JAECOO 5 SHS-H is the ideal companion for outdoor adventures. With a class-leading 1,492 mm wide cabin, it creates a spacious and comfortable environment. A class-leading 1.45 m² panoramic sunroof extends the vast outdoor views into the cabin. Thirty-five storage compartments provide thoughtful organization for personal items, and with the rear seats folded flat, the maximum cargo volume reaches 1,214 liters. Whether it's camping tents, outdoor cookware, pet carriers, or cycling gear, everything fits without compromise—no need to leave your passion behind.





The JAECOO 5 SHS-H also features the only classic, rugged design aesthetic in its class, giving it outstanding visual distinction. Inspired by a natural off-road design language, its bold, rugged lines and sturdy, sculpted stance embody the spirit of outdoor exploration while seamlessly blending with the stylish aesthetics of urban commuting. Combining rugged styling with spacious comfort, it serves as both a "mobile backpack" for your outdoor passion and a statement of individuality, truly becoming the ultimate companion for any outdoor adventure.

Eco Moment: A mobile solution for pet-friendly outdoor living

Taking pets outdoors has become a mainstream lifestyle. The JAECOO 5 SHS-H offers a comprehensive pet-friendly ecosystem, creating a mobile solution for traveling with pets, allowing both owners and their furry companions to share the joys of the outdoors together. As the only vehicle in its class with a pet-friendly, eco-conscious cabin—certified by TÜV Rheinland—it maintains strict standards for materials and craftsmanship. The interior remains fresh and odor-free, providing a healthy and safe space for pets and delivering the best-in-class peace of mind for pet travel in its class.





At the same time, thoughtful designs covering all pet-travel scenarios make outdoor companionship more effortless. Details such as a dedicated cleaning compartment and rest amenities address the common hassles of traveling with pets, while double-layer acoustic glass blocks out outside noise, making the ride more comfortable. Features such as an in-car karaoke, magnetic camping lights, trailer towing capability, and a 75kg roof load capacity come together to create a complete pet-friendly camping experience. From daily commutes to outdoor camping, every scenario is tailored to meet the needs of your furry friends, truly bringing the pet-friendly outdoor lifestyle to life and making every outdoor journey warmer with the companionship of your beloved pets.

With its three core highlights, the JAECOO 5 SHS-H delivers an outdoor travel experience where "every moment in motion or at rest is a journey shared by humans and pets alike". It not only fulfills users' pursuit of outdoor freedom but also embodies their longing for companionship and passion, making it the top choice for the new generation of joy-driven elites seeking outdoor adventures.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building "Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75b68e0a-fd8c-4290-9283-13ede8a164e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2637cf8-346f-4376-8064-fbae451b143e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf7e1f9f-18b0-4b1b-a60b-38e2be5a11cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f999883b-b0ee-4fb6-bce9-b6f2bd7cafab