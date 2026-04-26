Tsedaye Makonnen to Present “Waves of Ash” at 2026 Venice Biennale

Performance with Jermay Michael Gabriel to be presented as part of “1922 Revisited” during preview week (May 5–9, 2026)

 | Source: THIRDSPACE Art Foundation THIRDSPACE Art Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Space Art Foundation announces that interdisciplinary artist-curator Tsedaye Makonnen will present the performance Waves of Ash at the 2026 Venice Biennale. The work, created in collaboration with Jermay Michael Gabriel, will be performed during preview week (May 5–9, 2026) as part of 1922 Revisited, a live arts program examining the historical 1922 Biennale exhibition.

_____

Makonnen is an interdisciplinary artist-curator working across performance, sculpture, textile, installation, and film. Born in Washington, D.C., to Ethiopian immigrants, her practice draws on East African heritage, Black feminist theory, diasporic knowledge systems, and spiritual technologies. Her work engages migration, memory, and social justice, and has been presented prominent museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.

In 2019, as a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellow, Makonnen presented When Drowning Is the Best Option, a performance addressing global migration and displacement. She returned to Venice in 2022 as part of Loophole of Retreat: Venice, a convening organized in conjunction with the U.S. Pavilion.

_____

Waves of Ash, developed with Gabriel, links both artists’ practices through a shared engagement with migration, the archive of memory, and the deviation of Western epistemology. The work takes the form of an installation composed of burned wood and textiles, incorporating objects gathered from the Venetian lagoon. Presented as a conical structure, the act of burning, understood as both destruction and transformation, raises questions about how histories are transmitted and received.

The performance situates the lagoon as a liminal site of passage and stratified memory, where the Mediterranean and Atlantic symbolically converge. Through this framework, Waves of Ash engages the histories of Black, African, and Afro-descendant peoples shaped by migration, forced crossings, and suppressed narratives. The work ultimately converges on a central question: whether history should be destroyed or preserved, or approached through critical reinterpretation.

_____

Gabriel’s collaboration contributes to the material and spatial realization of the work, reinforcing its engagement with structure, transformation, and the physical conditions of memory. Together, the artists construct a shared environment that invites reflection on how histories are held, contested, and reimagined.

Waves of Ash will be presented at the Giardini della Marinaressa as part of 1922 Revisited, organized by Third Space Art Foundation in collaboration with the African Art in Venice Forum (AAVF)  and the European Cultural Centre (ECC-Italy) . The program features a series of live performances by contemporary artists engaging with the historical legacy of the 1922 Biennale exhibition.

_____

Key Facts

  • Featured Artist: Tsedaye Makonnen
  • Collaborating Artist: Jermay Michael Gabriel
  • Performance Title: Waves of Ash
  • Program: 1922 Revisited
  • Dates: May 5–9, 2026 (Preview Week)
  • Location: Giardini della Marinaressa, Venice
  • Presented by: Third Space Art Foundation
  • In collaboration with: African Art in Venice Forum; European Cultural Centre

Learn More

_____

About Third Space Art Foundation

Third Space Art Foundation supports artistic exchange and collective engagement through the cultivation of third spaces - dynamic zones of encounter, negotiation, and creative transformation. Drawing from the widely embraced concept of third space as a site for dialogue, and Homi Bhabha’s decolonial theory of third space as a liminal ground that challenges fixed hierarchies and dominant narratives, Third Space Art Foundation advances practices that expand cultural understanding and foster new frameworks for connection. Through exhibitions, residencies, and collaborative initiatives, it brings together artists and communities across geographic and cultural divides, working to catalyze critical inquiry, mutual understanding, and new structures of solidarity.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                Tsedaye Makonnen and Jermay Michael Gabriel performing Waves of Ash with blue textile sculpture in 1922 Revisited at Venice Biennale 2026

                        

                
            
            
                Portrait of artist Tsedaye Makonnen interdisciplinary performance artist Venice Biennale 2026

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Tsedaye Makonnen
                            
                            
                                Waves of Ash
                            
                            
                                Venice Biennale 2026
                            
                            
                                1922 Revisited
                            
                            
                                Third Space Art Foundation
                            
                            
                                performance installation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 