Law Firm’s IP Monday Blog Highlights Innovation, Protection and Strategy

Lansing, Mich., April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today is World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, a chance to highlight the role of IP rights which include patents, trademarks, copyrights, and industrial designs to encourage innovation, protect creators, and contribute to economic and cultural development.

To provide a dedicated online resource to help innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders better understand and protect their intellectual property, the Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC created the IP Monday blog.

Published bi-weekly, the IP Monday page is intended to demystify complex legal concepts and give readers actionable knowledge they can use to make smarter decisions. Drawing from real‑world experience, the posts are authored by Foster Swift IP attorney Mike Murshak.

“In an innovation-driven economy, intellectual property (IP) is often one of the most valuable assets a business can own and often one of the most misunderstood” said Murshak.

Whether you're launching a startup, scaling a growing enterprise, or managing institutional portfolios, understanding trademarks, patents and other areas of IP is essential to protecting your brand, products, and creative works. IP Monday provides commentary and analysis on a wide range of topics, including:|

Patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets

Emerging trends in technology, branding, and innovation

Legal updates and practical guidance for businesses at every stage

Risk management strategies and common IP pitfalls

Explore recent posts and subscribe for updates at fosterswift-ipblog.com

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Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in five locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, and Holland. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

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