C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit Opens Tomorrow in Sunnyvale with KFSH

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit will begin tomorrow at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California, under the theme “Healthtech Frontiers: Building The Health Ecosystem of Tomorrow.”

Powered by its Global Strategic Partnership with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH), the April 27 summit will bring together a global cross-section of healthcare, technology, and investment leaders for a high-level dialogue on the future of health innovation.

As part of this partnership, Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSH, will deliver a keynote on how large hospital systems can move beyond isolated digital pilots to build integrated digital operating models, while Dr. Petros Kotsidis, PhD, Chief Digital Officer at KFSH, will participate in a session on the future of AI in healthcare and the balance between consumer-led and clinician-led innovation.

The summit will explore how advances in AI, biotechnology, and data can be translated into resilient, secure, and scalable healthcare systems worldwide, with discussions spanning AI-driven diagnostics and predictive medicine, advanced oncology and genomics, next-generation therapeutics, capital formation and commercialization, healthcare infrastructure resilience, and cross-border regulatory alignment.

The program will feature a keynote address by former U.S. Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta, whose participation underscores the growing strategic importance of healthcare and biotechnology for economic competitiveness and national security, highlighting how health innovation now sits alongside defense and technology as a core pillar of geopolitical stability.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa