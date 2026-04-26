Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Project Crosses $9,575,434 Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Reaches $300,000 to $500,000

Dubai, UAE, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto pushed past $9,575,434 in its raise, a figure that shows how much conviction is behind this project. Every big platform is writing about it, every crypto feed is tracking it, and global search interest in Pepeto keeps climbing week over week. A bull market is building, and the Bitcoin price prediction from veteran trader Peter Brandt now points as high as $500,000, placing the biggest crypto asset right at the center of this cycle. Here is what the latest crypto news shows about the Bitcoin price outlook and why Pepeto is pulling capital faster than any other presale in 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Fast Growth While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Backs the Bull Case

The Pepeto raise blowing past $9,575,434 million with a near-full sellout arrives at exactly the right time. A new cycle is forming, and entries placed just before the run kicks off always outperform everything else. The Bitcoin price is the sharpest proof that this leg has started, as veteran chartist Peter Brandt mapped a path to $300,000 to $500,000 by late 2029 on April 25, forecasting an investable low in late 2026 followed by a parabolic climb. Strategy backed that view with cash, adding 34,164 BTC for $2.54 billion at $74,395, its largest buy since 2024, pushing total holdings to 815,061 coins per CoinDesk.

The Bitcoin price sits at $78,060 per CoinDesk, up over 13% this month and tracking its best monthly close in a year. BTC broke $78,000 after Trump extended the Iran ceasefire, and global crypto funds took in $1.4 billion last week per CoinShares, the strongest inflow week since January. Strategy's stack now shows a profit for the first time in months against a $75,527 average cost across 815,061 coins.

The Bitcoin price prediction reads well, but a 3.8x climb from $78,060 to Brandt's $300,000 floor plays out over years. History shows that entries into high-potential tokens during their presale, before any exchange opens trading, hand back far bigger gains than holding a large cap through the cycle. Pepeto tops every presale ranking in the crypto news right now, and some of the heaviest whale addresses are now showing up inside the Pepeto buy list, raising a hard question about what those wallets already know.

Crypto News: Pepeto Raises Above $9.5M With a Full AI Driven DeFi Exchange

The reason those large wallets are entering Pepeto lives in the infrastructure this team is about to ship, because what they built is not a token waiting for a pump but a full trading layer designed to absorb volume across three blockchains right when a bull market floods the system with it.

Every token trades from one screen with costs that barely exist, instant transfers move assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a purpose-built bridge, and zero-tax swaps cut the drag that eats into every trade today. Institutional-size wallets do not load presales for the meme alone. They load because the platform builds buying pressure with every user who trades on it, and that setup is what turns early positions into gains measured in multiples when the timing clicks. SolidProof audited every contract before the presale opened, and 178% APY staking is already live for holders locking tokens ahead of the listing.

The whole launch looks timed to go live at the exact start of the bull market. On top of the tech, chatter across Telegram and private groups links high-profile names to early backing, with talk of major endorsements circulating before any official word drops. None of it is confirmed, but confirmation never comes until the moment it happens, and Dogecoin followed that exact script when a single public endorsement pushed a joke coin past $90 billion in hours while everyone who brushed off the early talk sat and watched.

Conclusion

The crypto news points to a bull cycle taking hold, and the Bitcoin price at $78,060 confirms the direction. But a portfolio set up for what is coming needs one position with real upside, and Pepeto is proving to be the sharpest option this cycle offers.

Wallets getting in today sit in a setup built to return the kind of gains Dogecoin handed its earliest holders, and crypto news feeds are full of traders who turned exactly this kind of entry into real wealth. Thousands skipped Doge by hesitating a few hours, and once it reached Binance the presale price was gone and the wallets that moved first walked away with returns nobody forgot. This market does not wait for the cautious, and opportunities like this shut without warning.

What stands out about Pepeto is the pace of the raise. With demand growing daily and the listing close enough to count in days, the current entry and the presale window are both closing fast, and missing it might turn into a regretful decision, same kind of decision lives with whoever missed Dogecoin early days.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Now

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price prediction above $300,000 trigger a wider meme coin rally?

Peter Brandt projects Bitcoin between $300,000 and $500,000 by late 2029 based on historical cycle patterns. Past bull runs show tokens with shipped products capture the largest share of fresh capital.

Does Pepeto ship real DeFi products or is the presale based on hype alone?

Pepeto built a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner all audited by SolidProof before presale opened. The raise crossed $9.57 million with 178% APY staking live for holders.



