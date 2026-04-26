YieldMax® GME Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: GMEY) Notice of NAV Restatement

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”), investment adviser to the YieldMax® GME Option Income Strategy ETF (the “Fund”), announced today that it has completed a review of the net asset values per share (“NAVs”) previously published for the Fund for the period from March 2, 2026 through April 24, 2026, and has determined that certain previously published NAVs require restatement.

As a result of this review, Tidal determined that the NAV published for March 2, 2026 was overstated by $0.1949 per share, and the NAVs published for each business day from March 3, 2026 through April 24, 2026 were understated by $1.1694 per share. These amounts represent per-share NAV differences only and are not cumulative.

The restatement relates to the Fund’s accounting treatment of trades executed in connection with significant redemption activity on March 2, 2026 in calculating NAV, which resulted in dilution to remaining shareholders and affected previously published NAVs for the period described above.

Tidal is working with the Fund’s service providers to complete the related operational adjustments and to reprocess affected creation and redemption activity, as applicable. Corrected NAV information for the affected dates will be made available on the Fund’s website and through customary market data channels as part of the restatement process.

Subject to coordination with NYSE Arca, the Fund is expected to open for trading in the ordinary course.