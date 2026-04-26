Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Investors: May 29, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy PINS securities between February 7, 2025, and February 12, 2026?

Affected PINS Investor Summary

Who: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026

February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: May 29, 2026

May 29, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s advertising revenues and capabilities.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s advertising revenues and capabilities. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options



RADNOR, Pa., April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest) (NYSE: PINS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Pinterest securities between February 7, 2025, and February 12, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Uziel v. Pinterest, Inc., Case No. 3:26-cv-02745 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until May 29, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Pinterest securities and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/pins-pinterest-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pins&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Learn more about Pinterest, Inc. on YouTube:

• Pinterest, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit (long video)

• Pinterest, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit (short video)

PINTEREST, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (2) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the company operated, including the foreseeable impact on Pinterest’s advertising partners; (3) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Pinterest’s Stock Drop?

After multiple drops to its stock price on November 4, 2025 and January 27, 2026, in response to the company’s disclosures, the final drop came on February 12, 2026. On that date, Pinterest released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and revealed quarterly revenue below consensus estimates, and first quarter 2026 revenue guidance below consensus estimates. Pinterest attributed the poor results to “an exogenous shock . . .related to tariffs,” and stated that the company “expect[s] these [tariff] headwinds will continue and may become slightly more pronounced in Q1”. On this news, Pinterest’s stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 16.8%, to close at $15.42 per share on February 13, 2026.

WHAT PINS INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by May 29, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR PINTEREST, INC. INVESTORS:

Pinterest investors may, no later than May 29, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Pinterest investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com



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