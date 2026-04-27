Vcitychain DPoS Mainnet Officially Launches Building a High-Performance Autonomous Public Blockchain for a New Web4 Infrastructure Ecosystem

New York, NY, USA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation global commercial-grade public blockchain, Vcitychain, officially announced that after nearly three months of stable testnet validation, the mainnet will fully transition to its independently developed DPoS consensus system on April 27, 2026 (UTC). This upgrade will significantly enhance network performance, decentralization, and on-chain governance transparency, providing secure, efficient, and scalable underlying support for RWA, high-frequency applications, and enterprise-level Web4 scenarios.





Industry Background and Core Positioning

The global public blockchain industry has evolved from a “TPS race” into a stage of comprehensive competition across performance, security, decentralization, and governance capabilities. Mainstream public blockchains commonly face challenges such as balancing efficiency with decentralization, high participation thresholds, complex governance processes, and insufficient network fault tolerance.

Through mechanism innovation and engineering execution, Vcitychain DPoS establishes a complete system featuring high performance, strong security, and true autonomy—setting a practical new benchmark for the next generation of public blockchains.

Vcitychain DPoS is built on VCITY token staking as the foundation for participation, allowing users to elect validator nodes through voting—effectively balancing efficient block production with community governance.

Alongside the launch, the system introduces a visualized dashboard that supports a full suite of functionalities, including Epoch data queries, block producer management, delegated voting, on-chain proposals, and parameter governance. Both everyday users and node operators can participate with minimal barriers to entry.

Core Technical Advantages: Industry-Leading DPoS Architecture Innovation

High Performance and High Throughput: Leveraging DPoS to achieve second-level block production, Vcitychain supports high-concurrency transaction processing. The validator set can be dynamically expanded to seamlessly accommodate network growth, ensuring continuous system evolution.

Enterprise-Grade Security Mechanisms: Built-in fault detection and slashing mechanisms automatically handle node anomalies. BLS aggregate signatures are adopted to significantly enhance verification efficiency and security. Validators can freely join and exit, with voting weight ensuring that active nodes participate effectively in consensus.

Standardized On-Chain Governance: Supports full-process governance, including parameter adjustments, faulty node recovery, and on-chain proposal voting. All changes take effect uniformly at Epoch boundaries, ensuring state atomicity and consistency. Rewards are fairly distributed based on block production contributions, with all records verifiable on-chain and fully transparent.





Ecosystem and User Value: An Inclusive and User-Friendly Public Chain Participation System

Second-level confirmation and low-latency performance, enabling seamless support for payments, real-time applications, and high-frequency DeFi scenarios.

Low Barrier to Participation: Users can engage in governance and reward distribution through delegated voting without the need to run nodes.

Fully Transparent Incentive Mechanism: Reward data is recorded on-chain, ensuring verifiability, fairness, and traceability.

Highly Stable Network: Automated fault handling ensures that partial node downtime does not impact overall network operations.

Comprehensive Dashboard: A one-stop interface for voting, staking, governance, and data queries, delivering a user experience comparable to leading mainstream public blockchains.





Industry Value: From Technological Upgrades to Ecosystem Paradigm Transformation

As blockchain continues to expand into the real economy, institutional services, and large-scale RWA adoption, robust, user-friendly, and autonomous infrastructure has become a core competitive advantage. Vcitychain DPoS does not pursue extreme parameters; instead, it focuses on engineering reliability and real-world deployability, achieving an optimal balance between performance and decentralization, and providing a plug-and-play next-generation public blockchain environment for global developers and enterprises.

Vcitychain stated that the launch of the DPoS mainnet marks a significant milestone toward large-scale commercial adoption and community autonomy. Looking ahead, the platform will continue to enhance its ecosystem tools, expand global node deployment and developer partnerships, and advance the development of an open, efficient, and trustworthy digital economy infrastructure.

About Vcitychain

Vcitychain is a high-performance, commercial-grade public blockchain designed for global use, dedicated to building secure, efficient, and decentralized underlying infrastructure.

Through its independently developed DPoS consensus mechanism and on-chain governance framework, Vcitychain strives to balance performance and decentralization, providing reliable support for Web4 applications, RWA, and enterprise-level services, and building the foundational platform for the next generation of the value internet.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.