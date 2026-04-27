ISS extends and expands contract with the Fulham Road Collaborative in the UK

Copenhagen , April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the contract, ISS will deliver a broad range of integrated services across three major hospital sites. These include the Chelsea and Westminster site, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - the independent regulator of health and social care services in England - as well as The Royal Marsden, a world-leading specialist cancer centre.

The services include cleaning, security, portering, patient catering, retail catering, waste management, reception, private patient services, and linen and laundry services.

The contract has a duration of five years, with an option to extend for a further five years. It will take effect in Q2 2026.

Scott Davies, CEO of ISS United Kingdom & Ireland says:

“We’re delighted to strengthen this valued partnership further, built on a shared ambition to push the boundaries of innovation, collaborative thinking and continuous improvement. With the expansion of our delivery of private patient services at The Royal Marsden and the retention of Chelsea and Westminster, we have developed a hospitality-led offer with hotel-comparable, five-star standards - including enhanced menus, virtual concierge technology to support seamless patient engagement, a chef academy, and specialist front-of-house training. Together, we’re creating a partnership that can become a blueprint for healthcare service excellence for years to come.”

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468





About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com