Kitron: Ex dividend NOK 0.70 today

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.70 as from today, 27.04.2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
| Source: Kitron ASA Kitron ASA
The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.70 as from today, 27.04.2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
(2026-04-24) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2026. 137 993 215 shares, amounting to 63,10 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting. All proposals were...Read More
(2026-04-24) Kitron plans to build a larger facility for its subsidiary, Kitron Eltech (formerly DeltaNordic), in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. The expansion is needed to accommodate expected growth over the...Read More