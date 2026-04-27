Avodahtec Founder Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle Receives 2026 APEGA Outstanding Mentor Award

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avodahtec is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Principal, Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle, is the recipient of the 2026 APEGA Outstanding Mentor Award.

The award recognizes Dr. Ibikunle’s ongoing commitment to mentoring and developing engineering professionals. The APEGA Summit Awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence, and meaningful contributions to the engineering and geoscience professions.

Dr. Ibikunle has built a reputation not only for technical expertise in linear infrastructure engineering and asset management but also for his dedication to supporting the next generation of engineers. Through structured mentorship, guidance, and knowledge sharing, he has helped countless early-career professionals navigate technical challenges, advance their careers, and meet industry expectations.

His mentorship impact extends beyond individual relationships. Through his work with the Edmonton Region Immigrant Employment Council, he has been previously recognized as a Star Mentor, supporting more than 30 mentees in their transition and growth within the engineering profession in Alberta.

“Mentorship is an essential part of engineering,” said Dr. Ibikunle. “Our profession depends on the transfer of knowledge, experience, and judgment. Supporting others in their growth ultimately strengthens the quality and resilience of the infrastructure systems we deliver.”

As infrastructure systems become more complex and the demand for skilled professionals increases, mentorship plays a critical role in maintaining high standards across the industry. Dr. Ibikunle’s approach reflects a broader commitment to integrating technical excellence with leadership and professional development.

Avodahtec, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, provides engineering, risk, and lifecycle solutions across municipal infrastructure, pipeline and conveyance systems, industrial operations, and the built environment. The company continues to contribute to the profession not only through engineering services but also through project management, research, and training.

About Avodahtec

Avodahtec is an Infrastructure Decision Intelligence firm delivering engineering, asset management, and lifecycle solutions for complex infrastructure systems. Its services include municipal infrastructure engineering, pipeline design and lifecycle management, trenchless technology, asset management and reliability engineering, and infrastructure risk and environmental services.

Learn more at: https://avodahtec.com

Media Contact

Avodahtec

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Website: https://avodahtec.com

Email: info@avodahtec.com

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