Apollo Funds to Acquire Forvia’s Automotive Interiors Business

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds (the “Apollo Funds”) have agreed to acquire the Interiors Business Group of Forvia (“Interiors Business” or the “Company”), a leading global supplier of automotive interior systems, from Forvia SE (EPA: FRVIA) in a carve-out transaction.

The Interiors Business is one of the world’s leading suppliers of automotive interior products including instrument panels, door panels and center consoles, and serves a diversified base of leading global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With a global manufacturing and engineering footprint across Europe, North America and Asia, the Company is deeply embedded across a wide range of large-scale vehicle programs and plays an important role in delivering integrated, advanced interior products tailor-made for automotive OEM customers.

Michael Reiss, Private Equity Partner at Apollo, said, “The automotive interiors industry is evolving rapidly as manufacturers increasingly differentiate their vehicles through cabin design, premium materials and new technologies. As an independent company with dedicated leadership and resources, Forvia’s Interiors Business will be well positioned to capitalize on these trends and deliver even greater value to its OEM partners worldwide.”

Claudia Scarico, Private Equity Partner at Apollo, said, “Forvia’s Interiors Business is a well-established supplier in the international automotive supply chain with a global manufacturing footprint and the ability to engineer complex, high quality vehicle interior products at scale. Drawing upon Apollo’s extensive investment experience in the automotive sector and in executing complex carve outs, we are a strong partner to reinforce the company’s leadership position globally. We look forward to supporting the transition to an independent company with a strong strategic focus and foundation for long-term growth.”

Martin Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of Forvia, said: “The Transaction project announced today reflects the strength and leadership of Forvia Interiors, as well as the expertise and commitment of its teams. It highlights the Business Group’s solid industrial base, market positioning and value creation potential. I would like to thank all Interiors employees for their contribution. We believe Apollo has the experience and capabilities to support the Interiors Business Group in its next phase of growth.”

Apollo’s private equity business has a long and successful track record of transforming businesses spanning more than 35 years, including significant experience in the automotive sector. Apollo Funds’ current portfolio of global automotive investments includes Tenneco, TI Automotive and Panasonic Automotive, collectively generates $28 billion in annual revenue with more than 120,000 employees across 50 countries.

The transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and information or consultation of the employee representative bodies, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel on the transaction. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel in connection with the financing of the transaction. UBS AG and UniCredit served as financial advisors.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Forvia

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137,500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC SBT 1.5° indice. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

communications@apollo.com