OMODA × VCT EMEA: Boundless Spirit, Esports Synergy – For Global Youth

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the Chery International Business Summit (IBS) on April 26, at the OMODA & JAECOO “From Million To Annual Million” Launch Event & OMODA 4 Roll-off Ceremony, OMODA—Born Global, Born Unique—will team up with VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA, the top-tier regional competitive circuit, and Game Changers EMEA, the premier women’s competitive league. Together, the two pioneers bridge virtual and physical worlds, delivering an immersive experience that fuses technology, culture, and passion for young users worldwide.





Esports as a Bridge: Igniting the Spirit of a New Generation

In the digital age, Esports has long transcended mere competition to become one of the most dynamic sports and cultural symbols, serving as a core pillar of social currency for engaging with younger generations. It carries unique game worldviews, a fearless and upward-spirited Esports ethos, and community-specific trendsetting cultural icons, offering global Gen Z a home where they can express their passion, showcase their individuality, and celebrate with like-minded peers.

VALORANT, developed by Riot Games, has become a globally acclaimed FPS title, backed by its fair and inclusive competitive system and cutting-edge visual aesthetics. VCT EMEA and Game Changers EMEA, competitive leagues for the game, are highly influential esports tournaments watched by hundreds of thousands gamers globally. The competitive spirit they convey—self-transcendence, fearless competition and teamwork—strikes a deep chord with the core values of contemporary youth.

This partnership is further strengthened by the foundational strength of the VCT ecosystem—a meticulously architected league renowned for its accessibility and sustainability. As VCT EMEA evolves to welcome an even broader and more diverse pool of talent, its commitment to inclusive growth aligns seamlessly with OMODA's own journey of global expansion and boundary-pushing innovation.





As The World's Leading Crossover Brand, OMODA goes beyond just cars—it is committed to creating a trendy lifestyle that integrates technology, culture, and passion. With a global perspective, the brand delves deep into youth communities, accurately identifying the spiritual aspirations and cultural preferences of the new generation. This collaboration with VCT EMEA and Game Changers EMEA embraces esports culture—something young people are passionate about—as a link to achieve deep alignment between the brand and young users.

Aligned Ideals, Practicing the Faith of Boundary-Breaking

Breaking boundaries and marching forward fearlessly is the core shared belief of OMODA and VCT EMEA, as well as the spiritual cornerstone of their cross-sector collaboration.

VCT EMEA is driven by innovation, defining new esports trends. OMODA takes breakthrough as its attitude, rejects the constraints of mediocrity, and creates exclusive mobility symbols for global young people who refuse to be ordinary with forward-looking technology and cutting-edge aesthetics. Together, they are redefining the intersection of esports and mobility through a boundary-breaking approach.

As a core strategic model under the OMODA brand, the CYBER MECHA OMODA 4 takes the lead as the trendsetting vehicle for this cross-industry collaboration. Its CYBER MECHA design aesthetics, high-performance cockpit, and extreme performance capabilities perfectly carry the pioneering core of both the brand and VCT EMEA, extending the passionate competition of the virtual world into real-world mobility.





Diverse Symbiosis, Building a Trend-Competition Ecosystem

This cross-industry collaboration is not a simple co-branding effort. Rather, it represents OMODA's use of esports as a pivot to build a multi-integrated cross-circle brand experience ecosystem that combines "esports + automotive + culture", further strengthening emotional connections with the new generation of users—turning the passionate competition of the virtual world into a real-world trendsetting mobility lifestyle.





As the pioneering vehicle for this vision, the OMODA 4 delivers deep integration across three dimensions. In terms of exterior design, OMODA 4 adopts the globally original CYBER MECHA design language, forging Cyber Lightning headlights and Mecha Flow. Its sharp geometric lines and futuristic light effects align with VCT EMEA’s aesthetic, creating a two-way visual resonance between the car and the league.

Inside the cockpit, OMODA 4 features the class-leading Cyber Carry mobile cockpit that supports seamless wireless gamepad connection. Paired with a high-definition large screen and surround sound, it comes equipped with game apps and further builds the Cyber Verse high-energy trendy play ecosystem – covering diverse scenarios such as mobile KTV and pet travel. This turns the mobile cockpit into young people’s second trendy hub and enables seamless integration of competitive passion with daily mobility.

In terms of performance, the OMODA 4 comes equipped with original sport modification kits. On top of that, the OMODA 4 ULTRA features a sport exhaust sound system and launch control, delivering rapid power response and ultimate handling for a "driver-car unity" experience, echoing the competitive thrill of esports where every moment counts and the pursuit of perfection meets the decisive instant.

When esports meets real-world mobility, and a pioneering automotive brand encounters a top-tier esports IP, boundaries are completely broken. OMODA will continue to connect with youth communities through diverse formats, leveraging cutting-edge technology, trendy design, and passionate spirit to create richer cross-dimensional experiences for global Gen Z users. Defy definitions, move forward fearlessly—OMODA and VCT EMEA join hands with young pioneers worldwide to push beyond limits and embrace the future!

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

ABOUT THE VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR (VCT)

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long, global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through four international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VALORANT Global Champion.

Contact information:

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person:Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City:Wu Hu

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