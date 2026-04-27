Pulsar Helium Awards Security Based Compensation

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, announces on April 25, 2026, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) awarded security-based compensation awards designed to provide the key members of the Pulsar team with an incentive to participate in the future success of the Company.

The Board awarded:

a total of 5,400,000 stock options were granted to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The stock options are granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and grant the optionee the right to purchase one common share (a “ Share ”) at a purchase price of CAD$1.60 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted to the Board of the Company are to vest immediately, and the stock options awarded to officers and consultants of the Company are to vest as to 25% immediately, and 25% each year thereafter.

”) at a purchase price of CAD$1.60 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted to the Board of the Company are to vest immediately, and the stock options awarded to officers and consultants of the Company are to vest as to 25% immediately, and 25% each year thereafter. a total of 850,000 performance share units (“ PSUs ”) were awarded to officers of the Company, under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan. The PSUs vest as to one-third each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date.

”) were awarded to officers of the Company, under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan. The PSUs vest as to one-third each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date. a total of 1,050,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) were awarded to an officer of the Company, under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan. The RSUs vest as to one-third each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date.





The stock option grant, PSU and RSU awards are pursuant to the Company’s shareholder approved Stock Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan, which conform to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

Director and CEO

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.