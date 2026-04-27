Real-World Test of OMODA&JAECOO VPD: Mechanical Parking Spaces, Dead-End Roads, Mall Pickups – Can It Outperform an Experienced Driver?

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the IBS Chery International Business Summit, the OMODA&JAECOO VPD Co-Creation Camp was launched with great momentum. Nearly 100 overseas dealers, media representatives, and KOLs from global markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Thailand witnessed the event.

When tight parking spaces, complex road conditions, high parking difficulty, and the risk of scratches for new drivers become common pain points for car owners worldwide, a smart parking showcase tailored for global youth officially kicked off.





As the world's intelligent parking hack for young people, VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology completed its first global public field test, using cutting-edge technology to solve parking anxiety and redefine a composed, hassle-free travel experience for new urban lifestyle enthusiasts and young elites. This field test also marked the first time VPD technology was validated in real-world scenarios in front of a global public and media audience, officially announcing that this advanced smart driving technology for Gen Z and forward-thinking global users has entered a new phase of global implementation.

Real-World Testing in Action: VPD Redefines Intelligent Parking for Global Young Users

Rooted in the real travel needs of young users worldwide, OMODA&JAECOO leverages VPD intelligent valet parking technology to deliver a convenient, stylish, efficient, refined, and stress-free all-scenario smart mobility experience. The core VPD experience can be summed up as "Come When Called, Leave When Waved": remotely summon the vehicle with one tap to actively drive to you, or remotely command it with one tap to autonomously park itself – directly addressing the dual pain points of finding your car and parking.





Grand Launch of the VPD Intelligent Parking Co-creation Camp

The VPD Co-Creation Camp focused on these two core capabilities as well as a human-vs-machine comparison test, completing comprehensive validation across multiple challenging real-world scenarios.

During the "Come When Called" test, the vehicle autonomously planned routes and actively avoided obstacles and traffic interference in complex scenarios. After receiving the command, it smoothly drove out of its parking spot and arrived at the designated location. This "Come When Called" performance proved to be an intelligent travel partner that understands users and scenarios, completely eliminating the hassle of long-distance car-finding in situations like fully loaded mall trips or rainy-day outings.









VPD Comes When Called Leaves When Waved

In the “Leave When Waved” test, the vehicle faced multiple complex parking environments, including blocked initial spots, cruising for an available spot, and extreme narrow dead-end parking. It completed the entire process – from autonomous spot finding and dynamic repositioning to precise parking – achieving a "Leave When Waved" experience. With class-leading parking capability, it truly enables "get out, let the car park itself" without any human intervention, efficiently solving the core parking problems faced by global users.





VPD Smart Reposition

Human vs. Machine: VPD Wins Big – Creating a Parking Skill Hack for Young Users

As the most compelling segment of the field test, the VPD human-vs-machine comparison provided a quantified demonstration of intelligent parking prowess. An overseas veteran media professional with over 15 years of driving experience was invited to compete directly against the VPD system. Extreme challenges were conducted in high-difficulty parking scenarios such as extremely tight spaces, dead-end parking spots, and angled spots. The comparison strictly evaluated three core dimensions: time efficiency, number of steering corrections, and parking quality, providing a real-world gap between manual driving and intelligent parking.

Faced with confined spaces, restricted maneuverability, and demanding positioning requirements, VPD completed parking and exiting smoothly and stably, with no unnecessary corrections or wasted space. In contrast, the experienced driver still needed multiple adjustments and took longer in these extreme scenarios. Ultimately, VPD won the challenge by a decisive margin. With this cutting-edge smart technology, OMODA&JAECOO eliminates parking anxiety caused by lack of driving experience, allowing young users to easily handle all kinds of difficult parking scenarios without advanced skills. Through technology, it truly delivers "everyone is a parking expert" – the freedom of mobility.

The VPD Co-Creation Camp global public test concluded successfully, delivering an impressive global report card with three core experiences (one-tap summon, one-tap park, human-vs-machine comparison) and four extreme scenarios (dead-end parking, extremely tight parking, cruising for an available spot, long-distance obstacle avoidance). From mall garages to dead-end narrow spots, from remote summoning to autonomous spot seeking, OMODA&JAECOO VPD has proven with real-world scenarios that it can handle complex parking challenges more calmly than an experienced driver. As the technology continues to roll out, OMODA&JAECOO will leverage more advanced smart technologies to build a more convenient and freer future mobility ecosystem for young users worldwide.

*Note: VPD is a driver-assist feature. It is intended for use only in enclosed parking lots and is strictly prohibited on public roads. While using this feature, please remain continuously aware of your surroundings and be ready to take over control of the vehicle when necessary.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building "Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Contact information:

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5c1fe1c-2aee-45f1-8580-fe3cb204b5f3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c5c37c3-4ec8-4e7b-9d09-7deeff544a8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f90c6912-3b0b-4947-a686-d77f524caec0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c799c948-9112-475d-a129-65c57a4080c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fca116ad-f868-4074-a3e8-bd469dece2bc