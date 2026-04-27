Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

 | Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S		 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







27 April 2026

Company Announcement No 34/2026  

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 24 April 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment


Attachments

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 34-2026
GlobeNewswire

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