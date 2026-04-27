Veson and Veracity by DNV partner to streamline verified emissions reporting and commercial voyage management





OSLO, Norway and BOSTON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maritime data and freight management solutions provider, Veson Nautical (Veson), has announced a strategic partnership with independent industry cloud platform, Veracity by DNV, to bring verified emissions data into the heart of operational and commercial shipping workflows.

The product integration connects Veson’s IMOS with the Veracity platform, enabling emissions figures confirmed by DNV to flow directly into IMOS. Within IMOS, these figures are clearly tagged as verified and integrated directly into voyage financials and P&L — reducing reliance on disconnected systems and manual re-entry.

This first-of-its-kind integration addresses the growing need for maritime operators to incorporate compliance and automated data quality checks into daily voyage decisions, P&L tracking, and regulatory reporting. By embedding these inputs directly into live P&L calculations, shipping companies can improve the accuracy of voyage results, reach settlement faster, and reduce audit risk.

“This collaboration between Veson and Veracity by DNV is an exciting development for us at Hafnia,” said Michael Rasmussen, General Manager, Pool Management at Hafnia. “We have historically spent significant time toggling between systems to reconcile emissions data. Having verified, accurate data in one place has the potential to streamline that workflow and make it easier for our teams to work with trusted figures in their day-to-day operations."

Looking ahead, the partnership will further expand into an end-to-end emissions reporting and verification workflow. Operational vessel data can be automatically transferred from IMOS to DNV’s Veracity platform, where it can be quality-assured in line with the Operational Vessel Data (OVD) standard and passed to DNV’s verification services in Emissions Connect. This will provide joint customers with a continuous data flow from data collection to verified emissions data, which can be used to meet evolving frameworks such as EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, and additional commercial use cases.

“The industry is moving toward a model where verified data is central to both compliance and commercial performance,” said Sean Riley, President and Chief Operating Officer at Veson Nautical. “With DNV we are connecting those two worlds, bringing trusted emissions data directly into the workflows that drive day-to-day decisions and voyage P&L outcomes.”

“Together with Veson, we are demonstrating how verified data can unlock new value in commercial operations,” said Mikkel Skou, Executive Director, Veracity by DNV. “This partnership is a strong example of our envisioned maritime data ecosystem in action; a collaboration that enables our common customers to use their data as a trusted foundation for better decisions, stronger collaboration, and more efficient operations.”

The partnership builds on Veracity by DNV’s extensive data network, which has connectivity to more than 65,000 vessels worldwide through automated access to verified data. As part of Veson’s expanding Platform Partner Network, DNV extends that reach into the core system where maritime commerce is managed — giving shipping companies access to trusted data within a more connected ecosystem.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate compounding complexity across trade, regulation, and operations. By combining trusted maritime data with purpose-built workflows, Veson enables confident decision-making to manage risk and maximize performance. Serving more than 38,000 users across 2,400 companies in over 100 countries, Veson delivers solutions that place contracts and data at the center of maritime commerce.

For more information, visit www.veson.com.

About DNV

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. The company enhances safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. DNV invests heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges.

About Veracity by DNV

Veracity is DNV’s independent industry cloud platform, set out to deliver trust and connectivity to industry digitalization and decarbonization. It brings together key players in the maritime and energy industries, to drive business innovation and digital transformation over a common data truth. Today, more than 65 000 vessels are easily connected to the platform through the partner program and 50 000 users engage monthly over Veracity, enjoying frictionless connectivity through the exchange of datasets, APIs, applications, and insights. Visit www.veracity.com to discover more.

For Media enquiries:

Veson Public Relations

press@veson.com

Veracity by DNV

Head of Communications

Phone: +47 4003 9672

Email: gabriela.stojicevic@dnv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f117f11-95c0-45f2-8699-98a2ced03b1a