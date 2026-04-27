Live Streaming Market to Hit USD 318.56 Billion by 2031 with Video Segment Holding 91.40% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the live streaming market size is projected to grow significantly from USD 97.39 billion in 2026 to USD 318.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 26.74% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The rapid evolution of digital content consumption, coupled with the proliferation of high-speed internet and smartphones, is fueling the expansion of the live streaming industry globally.

The live streaming market growth is further supported by increasing demand for real-time engagement across sectors such as gaming, entertainment, education, and e-commerce. Businesses and creators alike are leveraging live streaming platforms to enhance audience interaction, driving both live streaming market share expansion and technological innovation. This dynamic shift is expected to shape the live streaming market forecast over the coming years.

Live Streaming Market Trends Driving Real-Time Engagement

Rise of Live Shopping in Digital Retail

Live shopping formats are gaining traction as brands blend entertainment with instant purchasing. By showcasing products in real time, retailers help consumers better understand fit, usage, and styling, which reduces hesitation and improves satisfaction after purchase. Localized content, familiar hosts, and seamless delivery options further strengthen adoption across regions. As more industries experiment with this format, live streaming is evolving beyond engagement into a direct sales channel, adding a strong commerce dimension to the ecosystem.

“The live streaming market reflects steady expansion driven by evolving digital consumption patterns and platform innovation across regions. Mordor Intelligence’s structured triangulation of company disclosures, demand trends, and sector benchmarks provides a consistent, transparent basis for comparison against other available analyses” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Impact of 5G on Mobile Live Streaming Experience

The expansion of advanced mobile networks is transforming how audiences engage with live content on smartphones. High-speed connectivity and improved network reliability now allow users to stream high-quality video seamlessly, even during large-scale events. This shift is reducing dependence on Wi-Fi, as more users turn to mobile data for real-time viewing. At the same time, telecom providers are leveraging streaming-focused plans to improve customer retention. Enhanced capabilities like low latency are also making interactive features such as live polls, multi-angle viewing, and real-time audience participation that are more practical, strengthening the overall appeal of live streaming as both a content and community platform.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/live-streaming-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) Live Streaming Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of 5G-Enabled Mobile Streaming in Asia Pacific

4.2.2 Esports Tournament Rights Driving Monetisation for Gaming Streams in North America

4.2.3 Shift of Live Commerce from China to Western Europe Fashion Retailers

4.2.4 Integration of Live-Streaming APIs into SaaS MarTech Stacks Among US SMEs

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Bandwidth Cost Volatility in Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Fragmented Global Licensing for Cross-Border Music Streaming Rights

4.3.3 Digital Ad-Fraud Affecting CPM Rates for Live OTT Streams

4.3.4 Latency Sensitivity Limiting Ultra-Low-Delay Use-Cases

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Others

4.5 Regulatory and Technological Outlook

4.5.1 Privacy Regulations Impacting Live Comment Feeds

4.5.2 Progress of AV1 and VVC Codecs

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Macroeconomic Trends

4.7 Investment Analysis

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions (Encoding, Transcoding, CDN, Ingest, Player)

5.1.2 Services (Managed, Professional, Integration)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Video Streaming

5.2.2 Audio / Podcast Streaming

5.3 By Revenue Model

5.3.1 Advertising-Supported (AVOD/FVOD)

5.3.2 Subscription-Based (SVOD)

5.3.3 Pay-Per-View and Tipping

5.4 By Platform

5.4.1 Web

5.4.2 Mobile Apps

5.4.3 Smart TV / CTV Devices

5.4.4 Gaming Consoles and VR

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Gaming and Esports

5.5.2 Media and Entertainment Studios

5.5.3 Sports Federations and Clubs

5.5.4 News and Events Organisers

5.5.5 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 South Korea

5.6.4.4 India

5.6.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategic Developments

6.2 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Twitch Interactive, Inc.

6.3.2 YouTube Live (Alphabet Inc.)

6.3.3 Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Live, Instagram Live)

6.3.4 Huya Inc.

6.3.5 DouYu International Holdings Ltd.

6.3.6 Vimeo Inc. (Livestream)

6.3.7 Dacast Inc.

6.3.8 Wowza Media Systems LLC

6.3.9 Brightcove Inc.

6.3.10 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.3.11 Others

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Explore more insights into the live streaming market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/live-streaming-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Geographic Analysis of Live Streaming Market Growth

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global landscape due to its massive digital audience and rapid adoption of advanced network infrastructure. Countries in this region are pushing innovation with immersive formats like high-quality sports streaming, esports broadcasts, and experimental virtual events. Strong investments in connectivity and localized content are helping platforms deliver highly interactive experiences, positioning the region as a hub for testing next-generation live streaming formats.

Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are emerging as fast-growing markets, driven by increasing digital access and creative monetization strategies. Live events, especially in entertainment and community-driven content, are evolving into recurring revenue opportunities. Improvements in infrastructure and affordable streaming technologies are enabling smaller creators and organizations to participate, expanding access and driving adoption across previously untapped audiences.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Forecast

The over-the-top market is projected to witness steady expansion, growing from USD 383.52 billion in 2026 to USD 626.69 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.32%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for on-demand video content, rising smartphone penetration, and the global shift toward subscription-based streaming platforms. Additionally, advancements in internet infrastructure and personalized content delivery are strengthening user engagement across the OTT ecosystem.

Netflix Inc., Google LLC (YouTube), Amazon.com Inc. (Prime Video), The Walt Disney Company (Disney+ and Hulu), Tencent Holdings Ltd (Tencent Video) are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/over-the-top-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Encoder Market Size

The encoder market is estimated to reach USD 3.85 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 5.71 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.21%. Growth is supported by the rising need for efficient video compression technologies, increasing live streaming demand, and the expansion of digital broadcasting services. The adoption of advanced codecs and cloud-based encoding solutions is further enhancing scalability and performance.

Interactive Streaming Market Growth

The interactive streaming market reached USD 39.58 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow to USD 126.09 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.08%. This rapid growth is fueled by increasing demand for real-time engagement features such as live chats, virtual events, and gamified streaming experiences. The rise of creator-led content and advancements in low-latency streaming technologies are also accelerating adoption across industries.

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