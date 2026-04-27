Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size to Hit USD 12.03 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Solid Recovered Fuel Market was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Alternative Low-cost Fuels in Energy-intensive Industries to Boost Market Growth Globally

More industries are using SRF due to the growing demand for sustainable and reasonably priced fuel sources. For example, because SRF is comparatively less expensive and has a constant calorific value, cement kilns and power plants are rapidly switching from coal to it. This change is also encouraged by increased pressure to reduce carbon footprints and adhere to environmental standards. Using SRF has the benefit of providing industry with more affordable energy sources while optimizing waste utilization. Additionally, the government encourages the conversion of waste into energy sources, which increases the market expansion for SRF.

Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 6.45 Billion

: 6.45 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 12.03 Billion

: 12.03 Billion CAGR : 6.47% during 2026–2035

: 6.47% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Veolia Environment S.A.

SUEZ

Renewi plc

Biffa plc

FCC Environment

Covanta Holding Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

Dalkia

Geminor

Beauparc Group

BMH Technology

Carey Group

Countrystyle Recycling

EcoUrja Renewable Energy

Ecomondis

Estre Ambiental

Renelux Group

Enva

Solid Recovered Fuel Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Waste Type (Biodegradable Waste, Recyclable Waste, Inert Waste, Composite Waste)

• By Fuel Grade (High-Grade SRF, Mid-Grade SRF, Low-Grade SRF)

• By Processing Technology (MBT, Advanced Dry Recovery, Pelletization)

• By End Use (Cement Manufacturing, Power & CHP, Industrial Heating)

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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Fuel Grade

Mid-Grade SRF dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~47% share in 2025 owing to its ideal combination of price and calorific value. From 2026 to 2035, high-grade SRF was projected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the rising demand for clean and efficient fuels in industries.

By Processing Technology

MBT dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~51% share in 2025 due to its wide use in treating the mixed municipal waste in an efficient manner. Advanced Dry Recovery segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2035 due to its capability to generate a better-quality solid recovered fuel along with high sorting efficiency and low moisture content in the fuel.

By Waste Type

Biodegradable Waste dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~38% share in 2025 owing to the high supply from municipal solid wastes and easy processability. The composite waste segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 due to growing waste generation in terms of various complex materials that cannot be recycled.

By End Use

Cement Manufacturing dominated the Solid Recovered Fuel Market with ~68% share in 2025 owing to high energy requirements as well as its capacity to use SRF as an alternative fuel source to fossil fuels. The power and combined heat power (CHP) segment will witness the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to rising demand for decentralized energy production.

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of around 39% in 2025, the Europe region dominated the solid recovered fuel market due to its established waste management facilities and strict landfill diversion regulations.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR of 7.72% over the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to its increasing population, high rates of urbanization, and increasing production of municipal solid wastes.

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Recent Developments:

2026: SUEZ secured long-term contracts to operate waste recovery facilities in France, integrating sorting and preparation of non-recyclable waste streams into fuel production systems supporting energy recovery and circular economy solutions aligned with SRF development.

SUEZ secured long-term contracts to operate waste recovery facilities in France, integrating sorting and preparation of non-recyclable waste streams into fuel production systems supporting energy recovery and circular economy solutions aligned with SRF development. 2025: Veolia continued expanding waste-to-energy and bioenergy “booster” activities under its GreenUp strategy, focusing on converting non-recyclable waste into alternative fuels, including SRF, supporting industrial decarbonization and circular resource recovery initiatives globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Solid Recovered Fuel Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand per-ton pricing models, cost components across waste processing stages, and pricing variations by SRF grade and end-use industries.

– helps you understand per-ton pricing models, cost components across waste processing stages, and pricing variations by SRF grade and end-use industries. PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate installed capacity, annual production volumes, and operational efficiency, identifying whether the market is underutilized or expanding.

– helps you evaluate installed capacity, annual production volumes, and operational efficiency, identifying whether the market is underutilized or expanding. FEEDSTOCK COMPOSITION & QUALITY INDEX – helps you analyze waste input mix, calorific value, moisture levels, and contaminant content, critical for assessing fuel quality and performance.

– helps you analyze waste input mix, calorific value, moisture levels, and contaminant content, critical for assessing fuel quality and performance. PROCESSING EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess throughput, output yield, downtime, and overall plant efficiency, enabling better operational optimization.

– helps you assess throughput, output yield, downtime, and overall plant efficiency, enabling better operational optimization. END-USE DEMAND & APPLICATION BENCHMARKING – helps you understand SRF utilization across cement plants, power generation, and industrial boilers, supporting demand forecasting and market positioning.

– helps you understand SRF utilization across cement plants, power generation, and industrial boilers, supporting demand forecasting and market positioning. FACILITY EXPANSION & AUTOMATION TREND ANALYSIS – helps you track new plant additions, capacity expansion, and the level of automation in sorting and processing, indicating technological advancement and scalability.

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