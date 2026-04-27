|Company announcement no. 20 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
27 April 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 17
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,784,929
|314.2734
|875,229,204
|20 April 2026
|79,663
|331.3295
|26,394,702
|21 April 2026
|81,352
|330.2041
|26,862,764
|22 April 2026
|104,114
|327.9876
|34,148,101
|23 April 2026
|166,009
|323.3329
|53,676,171
|24 April 2026
|133,476
|320.8384
|42,824,226
|Total accumulated over week 17
|564,614
|325.7198
|183,905,965
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,349,543
|316.2029
|1,059,135,169
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.411% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|20 April 2026
|51,902
|331.3500
|17,197,728
|21 April 2026
|46,120
|330.2292
|15,230,171
|22 April 2026
|65,288
|327.9827
|21,413,335
|23 April 2026
|102,601
|323.3283
|33,173,807
|24 April 2026
|81,217
|320.8337
|26,057,151
|Total accumulated over week 17
|347,128
|325.7363
|113,072,190
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,140,746
|315.9715
|676,414,646
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|20 April 2026
|27,761
|331.2911
|9,196,972
|21 April 2026
|35,232
|330.1712
|11,632,592
|22 April 2026
|38,826
|327.9960
|12,734,773
|23 April 2026
|63,408
|323.3403
|20,502,362
|24 April 2026
|52,259
|320.8457
|16,767,075
|Total accumulated over week 17
|217,486
|325.6935
|70,833,774
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,208,797
|316.6127
|382,720,511
Attachment