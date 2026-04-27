Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 17

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 20 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



27 April 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 17

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,784,929314.2734875,229,204
20 April 202679,663331.329526,394,702
21 April 202681,352330.204126,862,764
22 April 2026104,114327.987634,148,101
23 April 2026166,009323.332953,676,171
24 April 2026133,476320.838442,824,226
Total accumulated over week 17564,614325.7198183,905,965
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,349,543316.20291,059,135,169

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.411% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
20 April 202651,902331.350017,197,728
21 April 202646,120330.229215,230,171
22 April 202665,288327.982721,413,335
23 April 2026102,601323.328333,173,807
24 April 202681,217320.833726,057,151
Total accumulated over week 17347,128325.7363113,072,190
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,140,746315.9715676,414,646


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
20 April 202627,761331.29119,196,972
21 April 202635,232330.171211,632,592
22 April 202638,826327.996012,734,773
23 April 202663,408323.340320,502,362
24 April 202652,259320.845716,767,075
Total accumulated over week 17217,486325.693570,833,774
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,208,797316.6127382,720,511


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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