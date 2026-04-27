South East Asia Data Center Report 2026: Portfolio Analysis of 303 Existing Data Centers & 162 Upcoming Data Centers by White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia hosts around 303 existing data centers, with countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia having a strong presence in the region.

Southeast Asia's upcoming data center capacity is nearly four times the current operational capacity. Malaysia dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1 GW, driven by major players like Vantage Data Centers, DayOne (GDS Services), Bridge Data Centers, and Princeton Digital Group.

Emerging markets like the Philippines and Vietnam are entering rapid expansion phases, diversifying the overall regional footprint. Malaysia leads Southeast Asia's upcoming data center expansion with over 6 GW in the pipeline, followed by Thailand at approximately 3.5 GW, positioning both countries at the forefront of the region's hyperscale growth cycle.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 303 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 162 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (303 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.



UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (162 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzhn4w

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