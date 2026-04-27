Asia Pacific Colocation Data Center Report 2026: Portfolio Analysis of 888 Existing Data Centers, 440 Upcoming Data Centers, and 335 Companies/Investors

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC hosts around 888 existing data centers, with countries like Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia and South Korea having a strong presence in the region.

India dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, CtrlS and AdaniConneX. Countries such as Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are seeing significant growth, with upcoming capacities ranging from 700 MW to 6,300 MW, indicating a shift towards regional digital infrastructure decentralization.

India, Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea dominate the upcoming data center market, together accounting for more than 70% of the total Upcoming power capacity in the region.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 888 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 440 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (888 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.



UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (440 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy3gok

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