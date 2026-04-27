Asia Pacific Colocation Data Center Report 2026: Portfolio Analysis of 888 Existing Data Centers, 440 Upcoming Data Centers, and 335 Companies/Investors

Explore the APAC data center market with our comprehensive Excel database, providing insights into 888 existing and 440 upcoming colocation facilities across countries like Australia, Japan, and India. Analyze current and future IT load capacities, with key players including NTT Global Data Centers and ST Telemedia leading the market. Discover regional infrastructure trends, retail and wholesale colocation pricing, and investment details for each facility. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and consultants, this tool delivers essential data for strategic decision-making.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC hosts around 888 existing data centers, with countries like Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia and South Korea having a strong presence in the region.

India dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, CtrlS and AdaniConneX. Countries such as Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are seeing significant growth, with upcoming capacities ranging from 700 MW to 6,300 MW, indicating a shift towards regional digital infrastructure decentralization.

India, Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea dominate the upcoming data center market, together accounting for more than 70% of the total Upcoming power capacity in the region.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 888 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 440 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (888 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (440 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy3gok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Services
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Data Centre Service
                            
                            
                                Edge Data Centre
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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