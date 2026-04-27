India Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 139 Existing Data Centers and 99 Upcoming Data Centers by White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Rack Capacity

Explore the comprehensive India Data Center Market database, meticulously curated for industry stakeholders. This Excel product offers detailed analyses of 139 operational and 99 upcoming colocation data centers across states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and burgeoning markets such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key insights include current and future IT load capacities, white-floor space, and colocation pricing. Leading operators include NTT DATA and CtrlS, with significant expansions in 2025. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and consultants, this resource maps the evolving data center landscape and growth opportunities in India.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India hosts around 139 operational data centers, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounting for a significant share of the country's existing capacity.

In 2025, several major facilities became operational, including Equinix's CN1 in Chennai and CtrlS Datacenters' Kolkata DC 1, further strengthening regional capacity. NTT DATA, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, CtrlS, and AdaniConneX rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across India.

More than 25% of India's upcoming data center power capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra, reinforcing Mumbai's position as the country's leading growth market. India's data center expansion is spreading beyond Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh emerging in the early-stage development pipeline.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the India data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 99 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (139 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (99 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iku113

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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