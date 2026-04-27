Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Coverage of 146 Existing Data Centers and 58 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Rack Capacity 2024-2028

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia hosts around 146 existing data centers, with cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra having a strong presence in the country.

Major operators such as AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres continue to dominate Australia's data center development, collectively driving most of the country's large-scale capacity expansions.

The upcoming data center power capacity in Australia is approximately 4.8 times larger than the existing capacity. Sydney and Melbourne remain the primary hubs for both existing and upcoming data centers, with Sydney alone accounting for most of the planned power capacity, more than 65% of the total power capacity in the region.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 146 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 58 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Geelong, Gold coast, Hobart, Launceston, Maddington, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon, Wagga Wagga.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (146 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (58 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtl8

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