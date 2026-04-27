Australia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Coverage of 146 Existing Data Centers and 58 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Rack Capacity 2024-2028

Discover the comprehensive Excel database on the Australian data center market, offering insights into 146 existing and 58 upcoming colocation data centers across key cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra. This resource delivers in-depth analysis on metrics such as existing and future white-floor spaces, current IT load capacity, and upcoming capacity expansions through 2028. Renowned operators like AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres are pivotal in the country's data landscape, fueling capacity growth. Targeting data center REITs, construction firms, and infrastructure providers, this database is an essential tool for stakeholders.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia hosts around 146 existing data centers, with cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra having a strong presence in the country.

Major operators such as AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres continue to dominate Australia's data center development, collectively driving most of the country's large-scale capacity expansions.

The upcoming data center power capacity in Australia is approximately 4.8 times larger than the existing capacity. Sydney and Melbourne remain the primary hubs for both existing and upcoming data centers, with Sydney alone accounting for most of the planned power capacity, more than 65% of the total power capacity in the region.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 146 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 58 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Geelong, Gold coast, Hobart, Launceston, Maddington, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralagon, Wagga Wagga.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (146 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (58 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtl8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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