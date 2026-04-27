Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 126 Existing Data Centers and 52 Upcoming Data Centers by White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa contributing as the top markets for the region

Out of 126 existing data centers across Africa, South Africa and Nigeria dominate the market, collectively contributing over 70% of the region's operational capacity.

With more than 60% of the planned power capacity, Morocco is set to dominate Africa's upcoming data center pipeline and is likely to emerge as a strategic regional hub.

The African data center landscape is supported by major global and regional operators, including Digital Realty, Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, and Equinix, all of which rank among the leading players by capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 126 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 52 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (126 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (52 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k66exa

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