Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 126 Existing Data Centers and 52 Upcoming Data Centers by White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Discover the expansive Africa data center market with our comprehensive Excel database detailing colocation data centers. Analyze 126 existing and 52 upcoming facilities across 14 countries, including major players like South Africa, Nigeria, and the strategic hub of Morocco. Gain insights on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing trends. This invaluable resource is essential for data center REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultancy firms targeting Africa's burgeoning tech landscape. Key operators like Digital Realty and Equinix are shaping the market's growth trajectory.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • The African sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa contributing as the top markets for the region
  • Out of 126 existing data centers across Africa, South Africa and Nigeria dominate the market, collectively contributing over 70% of the region's operational capacity.
  • With more than 60% of the planned power capacity, Morocco is set to dominate Africa's upcoming data center pipeline and is likely to emerge as a strategic regional hub.
  • The African data center landscape is supported by major global and regional operators, including Digital Realty, Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, and Equinix, all of which rank among the leading players by capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 126 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 52 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (126 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (52 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k66exa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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