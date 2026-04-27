Nigeria Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Global Infrastructure Leaders Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC Actively Expanding Their Data Center Footprint

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nigeria's data center sector is anchored by Lagos, the nation's leading digital infrastructure hub among 20 operational facilities.
Nigeria's growing digital economy continues to attract global infrastructure leaders, with Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC actively expanding their data center footprint.
Nigeria's data center market is strongly led by Rack Centre, Africa Data Centres, MDX-I (Equinix), and MTN, which together account for more than 70% of the country's active IT power capacity. Two major players are driving Nigeria's next wave of data center growth - 21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) Data Centres - together controlling over 60% of the upcoming capacity pipeline.
This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (14 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcr2sd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.