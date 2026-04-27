Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 206 Existing Data Centers and 123 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Rack Capacity

Explore the MENA Data Center Market with our comprehensive Excel database, detailing over 206 existing and 123 upcoming colocation data centers. Our analysis covers key regions, including Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, and the UAE, offering insights into white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Leading markets like Saudi Arabia dominate with over 40% of planned capacity, while North Africa sees rapid growth. Major players include Khazna Data Centers and Saudi Telecom Company. This resource is vital for data center REITs, infrastructure providers, and corporate agencies seeking investment and development opportunities in the MENA region.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA data center landscape is strongly led by Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company (center3), Gulf Data Hub, and EdgeConneX, which together account for over 35% of the region's total IT power capacity. North Africa is emerging as a major data center growth corridor, led by Morocco and Egypt, with Morocco targeting nearly 950 MW of new capacity through projects by Naver Cloud, Iozera, and other developers.

Across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, 206 operational data centers are currently deployed, with leading markets including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The upcoming data center market across Middle East & North Africa (MENA) is strongly led by Saudi Arabia, which accounts for more than 40% of the region's total planned power capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the MENA data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 206 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 123 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (206 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (123 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  1. About the Database
  2. Scope & Assumptions
  3. Definitions
  4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  5. Existing Data Center Database
  6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
  7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37kldm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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