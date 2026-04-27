Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 206 Existing Data Centers and 123 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA data center landscape is strongly led by Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company (center3), Gulf Data Hub, and EdgeConneX, which together account for over 35% of the region's total IT power capacity. North Africa is emerging as a major data center growth corridor, led by Morocco and Egypt, with Morocco targeting nearly 950 MW of new capacity through projects by Naver Cloud, Iozera, and other developers.

Across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, 206 operational data centers are currently deployed, with leading markets including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The upcoming data center market across Middle East & North Africa (MENA) is strongly led by Saudi Arabia, which accounts for more than 40% of the region's total planned power capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the MENA data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 206 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 123 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (206 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (123 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37kldm

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