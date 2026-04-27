BudPop Launches THC Gummies for Sex and Stress-Related Libido Support

Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop, a Los Angeles hemp wellness company, today launched its Delta-9 THC + CBG + CBC + CBN gummy line designed to support adult intimacy and help with stress-related libido concerns. The product is available now at budpop.com and ships within 24 hours to eligible U.S. states. Adults 21 and older can purchase the Farm Bill-compliant gummies, which use nano-emulsified Delta-9 THC for faster effects than regular edibles.

Cannabis intimacy products grew 86% in sales and 88% in units sold in 2025, making it the second fastest-growing category in the U.S. cannabis industry, according to BDSA and Cannabis Science and Technology . The global cannabis edibles market will grow from $11.97 billion in 2025 to $55.34 billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future.

Why Is This Market Growing?

More people are choosing natural, plant-based products over traditional pharmaceutical options. Here's what's driving the change:

Women Are Leading the Shift

One in three women now use cannabis, and they prefer edibles over smoking flowers.

Low Doses Are Winning

People want control over their experience. Forty-two percent of edible users choose 10mg THC or less, with 2.5 to 5mg being most popular.

Stress Blocks Intimacy

Stress is the number one barrier to adult intimacy, creating a clear link between hemp wellness and libido support.

Gummies Lead the Market

Edibles make up 16% of total U.S. cannabis sales, with gummies leading because they offer exact dosing. Nearly 148 million American adults used cannabis for intimacy in the past year.

What the Research Shows?

Your body has a natural system called the endocannabinoid system. It controls mood, stress, pain, and sexual function. Delta-9 THC activates specific receptors in the brain's pleasure and reward areas. Low doses (2.5 to 10mg) help reduce anxiety, lower inhibitions, and improve physical sensation, according to research studies.

The Results Speak for Themselves:

70% Improved Intimacy

Over 70% of cannabis users reported better desire and intimacy outcomes in a 2024 study published in Psychopharmacology .

72.8% Better Orgasms for Women

Among women who had trouble reaching orgasm, nearly three out of four reported more frequent orgasms when using Budpop’s cannabis gummies before sex.

More Frequency Means Better Results

Using cannabis just one extra day per week improved desire, arousal, orgasm, and satisfaction scores. Daily and weekly users also reported having sex more often compared to people who never used cannabis.

What Makes BudPop's Gummies Different?

BudPop's Delta-9 THC + CBG + CBC + CBN Gummies come in two sizes (750mg and 1500mg bottles) with a balanced mix of cannabinoids. Here's what sets them apart:

Faster Results

Nano-emulsified Delta-9 THC kicks in within 30 to 45 minutes, compared to 60 to 90 minutes for regular edibles. That's 55% faster.

Full-Spectrum Formula

THC, CBG, CBC, and CBN work together for better results through what scientists call the entourage effect.

Clean Ingredients

Vegan, non-GMO, no artificial ingredients, and made with pectin instead of gelatin.

Lab Tested Every Batch

Every bottle has a QR code linking to third-party lab test results from an ISO-certified lab.

Great Value

Subscribe and save up to 30% off. Free shipping on orders over $99. 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Precision You Can Trust

BudPop's manufacturing process keeps potency variance at just 2.1% per batch. Most competitors range from 15% to 23%. When you need exact dosing for intimacy, that accuracy matters. The company has served over 17,000 customers and maintains a 4.89-star rating with 466+ verified reviews.

Independent Testing Confirms Quality

BudPop scored 96.7 out of 100 in an independent review of 47 Delta-9 THC brands by the Plastic Surgery Key Consumer Panel in March 2026. That's the highest score in the entire study. Sarasota Magazin e recognized BudPop in February 2026 for having the best potency accuracy, flavor consistency, and batch reliability among all tested brands.

What BudPop's Founder Says

“People want plant-based options that actually work and fit into their lives naturally,” said Erin Zadoorian, co-founder of BudPop. “We built our hemp gummy line with real quality standards. We test every single batch in the lab and make sure the formula performs the same way every time. People tell us they feel more relaxed, more present, and more connected. That's exactly what we wanted to create.”

The Bigger Picture: Cannabis Is Replacing Alcohol

Younger adults are drinking less alcohol and choosing cannabis instead. The numbers tell the story:

77% Cut Back on Drinking

More than three out of four cannabis users have reduced their alcohol consumption. Over 20% have quit drinking completely.

Gen Z Goes Dry

Sixty-five percent of Gen Z planned to drink less in 2025. Nearly 40% adopted a fully alcohol-free lifestyle, which is driving demand for cannabis-based relaxation products.

Online Shopping Is Booming

The U.S. cannabis home delivery market hit $5 billion in 2025 and will reach $15 billion by 2033. That's a 15% growth rate every year.

Legal Access Is Expanding

Twenty-four states have legalized adult-use cannabis. That means 79% of Americans now live in a state where they can legally access cannabis products.

About BudPop

BudPop started in Los Angeles, California, in 2021. The company makes all products in cGMP-certified facilities (the same standard used by pharmaceutical companies). Every batch goes through ISO-certified third-party lab testing.

All hemp comes from organic, non-GMO farms in Nevada. Products meet Farm Bill requirements (0.3% Delta-9 THC or less by dry weight). BudPop offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with a 30-day money-back policy. The company has served more than 17,000 customers and ships all orders within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC products are federally legal under the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act (Farm Bill) at ≤0.3% THC by dry weight. State laws vary. Consumers should verify local regulations before purchasing. Products are intended for adults 21 years of age or older. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications without first consulting a licensed healthcare professional.