Hesai Group to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

SHANGHAI, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in intelligent technology and 3D perception, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, before the U.S. market opens.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2026).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Hesai Group First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054272-8nlxqj.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 26, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10054272

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global leader in 3D perception solutions. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-testing-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including ADAS-equipped passenger vehicles, autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, as well as industrial, agricultural, and service robots. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries. As the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, Hesai is committed to becoming a key enabler of physical AI — digitizing the real world and redefining how humans and robots perceive and act.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.hesaitech.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hesai Group

Capital Markets Department

Email: ir@hesaitech.com

Christensen Advisory

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: hesai@christensencomms.com

Source: Hesai Group