Saudi Arabia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 40 Existing & 30 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia hosts around 40 existing data centers, with cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam having a strong presence in the region. With over 75% of future capacity concentrated in Riyadh and NEOM, these two locations are emerging as the primary investment hubs in Saudi Arabia's data center sector.
As Saudi Arabia accelerates its digital transformation, hyperscale developments led by DataVolt, center3, and Humain Data Centres are shaping the next generation of cloud and hosting infrastructure.
Dammam dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 130 MW, driven by major players like SAHAYEB DATA CENTER, DAMAC Digital and Mobily.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (40 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjjyi2
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