UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing & 23 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Explore the UAE data center market with our comprehensive Excel database, delivering in-depth analysis on 37 existing and 23 upcoming colocation data centers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Fujairah. Gain insights into current and future white-floor space and IT load capacity, pricing strategies, and investment opportunities. Key market players like Khazna Data Center are leading the expansion, with Dubai poised for significant growth. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, and government agencies, this database is your gateway to understanding the dynamic data center landscape in the UAE.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dubai dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 80% of the planned capacity.Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, and Pure Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across UAE.

Khazna Data Center leads the market with multiple large-scale projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman, including the QAJ1 Ajman facility with 100 MW IT power.

The upcoming pipeline is expected to exceed 1.4 GW of planned capacity, representing more than three times the existing supply, with large-scale developments such as the Stargate AI Data Center Project and du AI Hyperscale Data Centre Park expected to play a major role in this expansion with significant high-power capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (37 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ky4ye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Hyperscale Data Centre
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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