ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

27 APRIL 2026 at 12:00 EEST



Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

Risto Karvonen

Veli-Matti Mattila

Hilpi Rautelin

Seppo Salonen

Hilpi Rautelin was appointed as Chair of the Committee.

The duty of the committee is to prepare and present a recommendation to the Board of Directors for a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders concerning the composition and compensation of the Board.

The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orionpharma.com/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/nomination-committee/charter-of-the-nomination-committee/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel

Contact person:

Mikko Kemppainen, General Counsel, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 4474

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.