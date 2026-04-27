Kenya Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 13 Existing & 9 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kenya hosts around 13 existing data centers, with Nairobi being the primary digital infrastructure hub.

Digital Realty, iXAfrica Data Centres and Safaricom rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Kenya. With projects from iXAfrica Data Centres, Nairobi has become a major data center destination in upcoming capacity.

Global and regional players like iXAfrica Data Centres and Africa Data Centres are expanding aggressively, signaling confidence in Kenya's digital economy.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 13 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq8qag

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