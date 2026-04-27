Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 34 Existing & 4 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey's data center market comprises 34 operational facilities, with Istanbul and Izmir serving as the country's primary infrastructure hubs.

Turkey's data center market is strongly led by Turkcell, Turk Telekom, NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret, and Equinix, which collectively account for more than 60% of the country's IT power capacity.

Ankara is rapidly emerging as Turkey's next major data center hotspot, with Khazna Data Centers' projects expected to push its future capacity beyond Istanbul.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Turkey data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (4 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crmwqs

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