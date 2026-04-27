Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 34 Existing & 4 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Explore the comprehensive Turkey data center market database, offering extensive insights into 34 existing and 4 upcoming colocation facilities. Covering key locations such as Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara, this Excel product details white-floor space, IT load capacities, and future capacity expansions (2025-2029). Retail and wholesale colocation pricing are analyzed, highlighting market leaders Turkcell, Türk Telekom, NGN Bilgi ve İletişim Hizmetleri Ticaret, and Equinix. With Ankara poised for major growth, targeted users include REITs, contractors, and consultants. Essential for infrastructure strategists and investors.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey's data center market comprises 34 operational facilities, with Istanbul and Izmir serving as the country's primary infrastructure hubs.

Turkey's data center market is strongly led by Turkcell, Turk Telekom, NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret, and Equinix, which collectively account for more than 60% of the country's IT power capacity.

Ankara is rapidly emerging as Turkey's next major data center hotspot, with Khazna Data Centers' projects expected to push its future capacity beyond Istanbul.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Turkey data center market, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (4 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crmwqs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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