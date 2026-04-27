Singapore Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 45 Existing & 6 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Discover comprehensive insights into the Singapore data center market with our Excel database. Gain detailed analysis of 45 existing and 6 upcoming data centers across Eastern, Southern, Northern, and Western Singapore. The database covers key metrics including white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Notable operators like Nxera (Singtel), Equinix, ST Telemedia, and Keppel DC REIT dominate the market. AirTrunk's SGP2 project is set to be one of the largest with over 70 MW capacity. Eastern Singapore emerges as a key infrastructure hub. Designed for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and more.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore hosts around 45 existing data centers, with regions like Eastern and Southern Singapore having a strong presence in the country.

Nxera (Singtel), Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Keppel DC REIT rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Singapore. AirTrunk is developing one of Singapore's largest upcoming data centers, SGP2, with a planned capacity exceeding 70 MW.

Eastern Singapore represents roughly half of the nation's upcoming data center power capacity, reinforcing its position as a key infrastructure cluster.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 45 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, Northern Singapore and Western Singapore
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (45 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbl46n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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