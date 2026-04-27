Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 28 Existing & 27 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pipeline of upcoming data centers is strong, with around 12-20 planned or under-construction projects that will significantly boost future capacity, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Vietnam hosts around 28 operational data centers, with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City dominating the region.Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT and CMC Telecom rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Vietnam.

Vietnam's total data center power capacity is projected to nearly double from around 580 MW in 2025 to about 980 MW by 2030, driven by new facilities and strong market demand.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 27 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (27 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwxi2u

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