Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 87 Existing & 30 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 by White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia hosts around 85+ existing data centers, with regions like Jakarta and West Java having a strong presence in the country.

While Jakarta continues to lead in capacity and development activity, Batam is emerging as a significant secondary hub, contributing nearly 10% of Indonesia's total planned IT load capacity. DCI Indonesia, BDx Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Indonesia.

The total planned future power capacity for upcoming facilities is estimated to be roughly almost twice the existing capacity, showing significant expansion plans. Jakarta dominates Indonesia's upcoming data center market, with an estimated power capacity of more than 1GW.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 87 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bali, Batam, Central Java, Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java, Riau, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (87 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyboj6

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