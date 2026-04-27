Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 87 Existing & 30 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 by White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Explore the comprehensive Indonesia Data Center Market Database, offering in-depth insights into colocation facilities across key regions like Jakarta, Bali, and West Java. The product details 87 existing and 30 upcoming data centers, including white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Jakarta leads in the data center capacity, with Batam emerging as a secondary hub. Key players DCI Indonesia, BDx Indonesia, and Telkom Indonesia drive growth. Perfect for REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers, this database is essential for strategic planning and investment.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia hosts around 85+ existing data centers, with regions like Jakarta and West Java having a strong presence in the country.

While Jakarta continues to lead in capacity and development activity, Batam is emerging as a significant secondary hub, contributing nearly 10% of Indonesia's total planned IT load capacity. DCI Indonesia, BDx Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Indonesia.

The total planned future power capacity for upcoming facilities is estimated to be roughly almost twice the existing capacity, showing significant expansion plans. Jakarta dominates Indonesia's upcoming data center market, with an estimated power capacity of more than 1GW.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 87 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Bali, Batam, Central Java, Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java, Riau, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, etc.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (87 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  1. About the Database
  2. Scope & Assumptions
  3. Definitions
  4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  5. Existing Data Center Database
  6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
  7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyboj6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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