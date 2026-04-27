Philippines Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 30 Existing & 11 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines' upcoming data center market is entering a rapid expansion phase, with large-scale projects totaling over 500 MW either under construction or planned through 2030s.

Manila remains the dominant data center hub in the Philippines, hosting the majority of existing and upcoming facilities, while Cavite is rapidly emerging as a secondary growth cluster.

ePLDT leads the existing market with 60+ MW of IT load, accounting for over 30% of the country's total capacity, followed by Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Beeinfotech, establishing a strong core of domestic telecom-backed operators.

The Philippines has 30 data centers, led by Manila - but growth in Cavite, Tarlac City, and Laguna will diversify the market within five years.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi9vz1

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