Philippines Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 30 Existing & 11 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines' upcoming data center market is entering a rapid expansion phase, with large-scale projects totaling over 500 MW either under construction or planned through 2030s.
Manila remains the dominant data center hub in the Philippines, hosting the majority of existing and upcoming facilities, while Cavite is rapidly emerging as a secondary growth cluster.
ePLDT leads the existing market with 60+ MW of IT load, accounting for over 30% of the country's total capacity, followed by Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Beeinfotech, establishing a strong core of domestic telecom-backed operators.
The Philippines has 30 data centers, led by Manila - but growth in Cavite, Tarlac City, and Laguna will diversify the market within five years.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi9vz1
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