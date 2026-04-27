Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 54 Existing & 55 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia hosts around 50+ operational data centers, with key clusters in Iskandar Puteri, Sedenak, Cyberjaya, and Johor, reflecting strong regional concentration.

A significant number of facilities have come online between 2024 and 2025, including KL1 and JH1 from Equinix and JHB1 from Airtrunk. Bridge Data Centers, YTL Data Center Holdings and Vantage Data Centers collectively account for over 40% of Malaysia's operational data center capacity, positioning them as the country's top three operators.

The country's data center capacity remains highly concentrated, with Johor accounting for over 70% of total power supply, highlighting significant geographic dominance.

Johor anchors Malaysia's next phase of data center growth, with an estimated pipeline exceeding 3.5 GW and strong momentum from key operators such as ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Racks Central, EdgeConneX and domestic data center operators.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Detailed Analysis of 54 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 55 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, Melaka

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (54 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (55 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjo2fd

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