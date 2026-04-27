Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 54 Existing & 55 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Malaysia hosts around 50+ operational data centers, with key clusters in Iskandar Puteri, Sedenak, Cyberjaya, and Johor, reflecting strong regional concentration.
A significant number of facilities have come online between 2024 and 2025, including KL1 and JH1 from Equinix and JHB1 from Airtrunk. Bridge Data Centers, YTL Data Center Holdings and Vantage Data Centers collectively account for over 40% of Malaysia's operational data center capacity, positioning them as the country's top three operators.
The country's data center capacity remains highly concentrated, with Johor accounting for over 70% of total power supply, highlighting significant geographic dominance.
Johor anchors Malaysia's next phase of data center growth, with an estimated pipeline exceeding 3.5 GW and strong momentum from key operators such as ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Racks Central, EdgeConneX and domestic data center operators.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 54 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 55 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, Melaka
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (54 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (55 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjo2fd
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