Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 41 Existing & 33 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 by Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thailand hosts around 41 operational data centers, with Bangkok and Chonburi accounting for a significant share of the country's existing capacity.
SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, Etix Everywhere rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Thailand. Several international hyperscale providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, have announced or initiated projects in Thailand, with planned developments across Bangkok, Rayong, and Chonburi.
Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok account for more than 45% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country. GSA Data Center, STT GDC, and Bridge Data Centres are set to lead Thailand's data center market through expanding power capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 41 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Nonthaburi etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (41 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l28vp
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