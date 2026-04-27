New Zealand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing & 9 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 by Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Explore comprehensive insights into New Zealand's data center market with our Excel database product. Analyze 35 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in key locations like Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and more. Discover details on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing. Key players like DCI Data Center and Datacom lead with a 154 MW capacity. Upcoming developments, notably in Auckland, signal strategic growth in the region. Ideal for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants seeking detailed data on market dynamics and investment opportunities.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current operational market totals around 154 MW, where DCI Data Center, CDC Data Centres, and Datacom collectively dominate the landscape, accounting for most of the installed capacity.

Auckland dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 60% of the total power capacity in the region.

Rather than explosive growth, the market demonstrates controlled and strategic expansion, with companies like TenPeaks, Datacom, and CDC Data Center positioning New Zealand as a stable and reliable digital infrastructure hub.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (35 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  1. About the Database
  2. Scope & Assumptions
  3. Definitions
  4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  5. Existing Data Center Database
  6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
  7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j50gbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
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