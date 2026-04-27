KFSH Highlights Scalable AI Integration Model at C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global health systems shift from isolated digital initiatives to integrated, data-driven care models, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) highlighted its approach to scaling artificial intelligence across clinical and operational systems during its participation in the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit.

KFSH participated as a Global Strategic Partner, joining leaders from healthcare, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and academia to discuss how AI can be embedded within clinical workflows and operational processes rather than deployed as standalone tools.

Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSH, said: “Artificial intelligence delivers value in healthcare when it is fully integrated into clinical workflows and operational systems. The challenge is no longer the development of new technologies, but the ability to deploy them at scale in ways that support consistent performance and measurable outcomes across the care continuum.”

This approach is already reflected in the hospital’s operations. Through its Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI), KFSH has deployed more than 30 artificial intelligence applications across diagnostics, clinical decision support, and patient experience monitoring.

At the operational level, its Capacity Command Center has completed more than 170,000 interventions since 2021, using predictive analytics to optimize patient flow, forecast demand, and improve system responsiveness across facilities.

Artificial intelligence is also applied in specialized clinical domains, including precision medicine and neurosurgery, where advanced imaging and data-driven systems support highly targeted interventions and contribute to improved clinical accuracy and patient safety.

KFSH has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Contact information:

kfshrc@mcsaatchi.com